Key Takeaways Microsoft, Qualcomm, and PC manufacturers unveiled 14 AI laptops today powered by Snapdragon X processors

New features like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, Cocreator, and Windows Studio Effects enhance user experience on these AI PCs.

Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung, and Asus all showcased new laptops with Snapdragon processors, raising the bar for performance and efficiency.

Today, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and many PC manufacturers came together to announce a wave of new laptops powered by the new Snapdragon X series of processors, including the top-tier Snapdragon X Elite. It's an exciting moment for Windows, with 14 laptops being announced today.

All of these laptops are true AI PCs, if you thought Intel Core Ultra laptops were also AI PCs, that's not the case. These new laptops support Copilot+, a new set of AI features in Windows 11 that run locally on the device. These include Recall, a new capability that lets you browse your previous activity and search for tasks using natural language, plus things like Auto Super Resolution, Cocreator, and new Windows Studio Effects. If you couldn't keep up with all the news, we've collected all of today's laptop announcements for you below.

Microsoft

The new Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7

First and foremost, we have Microsoft itself introducing its brand-new Surface devices today. We already knew these devices were coming almost two months ago, but that doesn;t make them any less exciting. Unlike the business-oriented models that Microsoft introduced earlier this year, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 come exclusively with Snapdragon X Elite processors. Officially, these are being called Surface Pro, 11th edition and Surface Laptop, 7th edition.

But that's not the only thing that's changed in these models. The Surface Pro 11 also comes with a new OLED display that makes the viewing experience much better than previous generations of the tablet. That's a big deal considering the Surface Pro line already had the best Windows tablets on the market, so this update makes it that much better. Plus, there's a new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which works both when attached and wirelessly to provide an extra degree of flexibility.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 7 got its first major redesign ever, finally shrinking the bezels around the display, and rounding the corners, similar to the Surface Laptop Studio. This new model looks more modern than any Surface laptop has in a few years, and the rounded screen corners also help with that. Plus, there's a new haptic touchpad and an extra USB port compared to previous models.

Dell

Coming out swinging with five whole laptops

It may come as a surprise, but Dell was the most avid supporter of the Snapdragon X series at today's event. The company is going all-out with a slew of five laptops to cater to basically all corners of the market. If you're looking for a laptop, there's a good chance that one of these is worth your consideration.

First off, there's the new Dell XPS 13. This is a Qualcomm version of Dell's flagship laptop, which is a huge deal considering the XPS line has always had Intel processors. Seeing Dell so confident in packing the Snapdragon X Elite in this model is a great sign, and it results in a tremendous laptop. You have a super-sleek, lightweight design, excellent display options up to a 2.8K OLED panel, and of course, excellent performance and battery life. This is arguably one of the best laptops announced today.

If you don't quite have that kind of money, Dell also introduced the new Inspiron 14 Plus and Inspiron 14. The Inspiron 14 Plus comes with the Snapdragon X Plus processor, which still has 10 cores and great performance, but it's also much more affordable. It comes with a 14-inch Quad HD+ display, quad stereo speakers, and everything you need for a solid experience all around. If you want something even cheaper, there's also the standard Inspiron 14, which features the newly-announced Snapdragon X processor. It's aimed at a lower-end market, but it should still provide a solid experience.

Finally, Dell also had news for business users with the Latitude 7455 and 5455. These are aimed at the mid-to-high range of the business segment, with the Latitude 7455 featuring a Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus processor, while the Latitude 5455 is available with just the Snapdragon X Plus. These are both 14-inch laptops with a 16:10 display, including up to Quad HD+ resolution on the Latitude 7455. This laptop also comes with solid connectivity including USB4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card reader, plus it's one of the few laptops announced today to include optional 5G support if you want a cellular internet connection.

HP

All-new laptops looking great