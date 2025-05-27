Network-Attached Storage setups are commonplace in home labs, and you'll often find multi-HDD NAS units chugging along 24/7 in self-hosting workstations and data-hoarding workstations. But with the emergence of all-SSD models, we’re finally breaking away from the stereotype of bulky NAS rigs and noisy HDDs.

For the uninitiated, all-flash storage servers ditch conventional mechanical hard drives in favor of faster SSDs. As someone who has reviewed NAS units from both factions, I can confirm that the two sides have their own perks and quirks. However, I always choose an SSD-only NAS when I need to leave my rat’s nest and touch some grass. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that they’re almost as essential as my smartphone when I’m on the move.

All-SSD units are tiny and portable

They don’t consume a lot of energy, either