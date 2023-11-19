Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) deals have already started to fill our online feeds. But, I'm still waiting another week for every single deal to be revealed, so I can build the gaming PC that I've had my eyes on for almost a year now. Considering many PC components have been at all-time low prices, I'm excited to put together an all-white gaming PC — with a little extra boost from BFCM deals.

Now, this will not be a super value-for-money build, as my focus is on balancing performance as well as aesthetics. But, for around $2,000, and hopefully, even less around Black Friday, this all-white beauty is going to cut through any game at 1440p maxed-out settings, considering it features one of the only GPUs you should buy for Cyberpunk 2077's path tracing mode.

Best $2,000 all-white gaming build with BFCM deals

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Best CPU Best AM5 pick for gaming This 6-core entry from AMD is one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, especially on the AM5 platform. Offering nearly the same performance as the Ryzen 5 7600X, you can boost performance even further by enabling PBO. $226 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy $229 at Newegg

The Ryzen 5 7600 is an extremely popular 6-core chip from AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. It doesn't cost a lot, comes with a more than decent stock cooler, and can perform as well as or even better than the higher-clocked Ryzen 5 7600X. Enabling Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) on the 7600 is an easy, one-click method to boost performance without messing around with any other overclocking settings, making this one of the best gaming CPUs available.

Close

Going Intel will get you more performance but that would also mean spending at least $60 more for the Core i5-13600K for not that much more performance. Besides, if you're only concerned about gaming FPS, you don't need anything more powerful than the Ryzen 5 7600, except if you make a significant jump to the Core i7-13700K, Core i7-14700K, or the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for double the money and less than 50% more performance in many titles. More importantly, this would make it harder to accommodate other, white-themed components of the build.

Moreover, building on the new AM5 platform will offer you drop-in CPU upgrades for at least three more years if AMD's promises hold true. This would save you the cost of buying a new motherboard when you eventually upgrade your CPU. Come Black Friday, I'm expecting the Ryzen 5 7600 to drop to $200 at least.

Source: Newegg DeepCool LS720 SE Liquid Cooler White Best CPU cooler Liquid cooling at a great price $98 $110 Save $12 DeepCool's LS720 SE is known for its more-than-impressive cooling performance at a killer price. The white edition with its infinity mirror pump and ARGB fans make it a highly desirable option for budget as well as premium builds. $98 at Amazon $98 at Newegg

Choosing a liquid cooler for this all-white build is one of the more important decisions, as the AIO pump as well as the fans occupy a prominent position in the build. Picking a good-looking AIO, hence, becomes important. Thankfully, you don't need to spend more than $100 for one of the best liquid coolers that performs as well as it looks. The DeepCool LS720 SE White liquid cooler offers cooling performance that punches above its weight. And the infinity mirror pump in white looks simply irresistible.

This cooler can easily handle CPUs with way higher power consumption than that of the Ryzen 5 7600. The 65W TDP of the 6-core Ryzen chip is easily tamed by DeepCool's 360mm radiator, but you do get the additional benefits of silent operation and a clean look by opting for this liquid AIO. And at a time when the LS720 SE is going for its lowest price ever, it's an easy recommendation.

Source: Best Buy Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC V2 Best GPU White-hot performance and design For the centerpiece of this all-white gaming PC, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC V2 is easily the best choice. It combines the exceptional 1440p performance of the RTX 4070 Ti with a minimal, all-white design that adds several layers to the looks of your build. $880 at Amazon $880 at Best Buy $880 at Newegg

White graphics cards might not be a rarity anymore, what with every major AIB producing at least one white-themed variant for nearly every GPU. But, choosing one that fits your budget, performance requirement, as well as design sensibilities, is not always easy. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC V2, however, manages to tick all of my checkboxes for a 1440p maxed-out gaming PC.

Nailing a white design that is light on RGB, yet looks phenomenal is difficult. But the Gigabyte AERO design manages to keep things subtle while still attracting every stare toward itself. Your GPU is bound to become the focus of your all-white build with its massive, triple-fan cooling system that keeps things silent and comfy under the heaviest loads. And you'll have no issues playing anything on the maximum settings at 1440p resolution. Even at 4K, with a few settings dialed down, you can enjoy a 60+ FPS experience, thanks to Nvidia's Frame Generation and DLSS 3.5 upscaling.

Being one of the best GPUs in 2023, the RTX 4070 Ti is obviously no slouch. But coupled with Gigabyte's swanky white design for a small premium, you can instantly give your build a massive facelift. If you wait till Black Friday, you might just save around $30-$50 more on this brilliant graphics card.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte B650 Aero G Best motherboard Great looks, features, and performance $160 $270 Save $110 The Gigabyte B650 AERO G offers solid value for a sub-$200 B650 motherboard. Whether it's PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, Wi-Fi 6E, or the 12+2 VRM design, this motherboard comes ready for all of your gaming and overclocking needs. The eye-catching white-themed design complements the build perfectly. $160 at Amazon $160 at Newegg

Finding an all-white motherboard can be hard, considering you can never really escape the black PCB and a few other elements. But, the Gigabyte B650 AERO G is one of the best gaming motherboards that incorporates the white theme brilliantly, without making you spend upwards of $300 for a B650E model (looking at you, NZXT). As for performance and features, this Gigabyte model doesn't really lack much.

You're getting a Gen5 M.2 slot, along with two more Gen4 slots for additional storage. The 12+2 VRM design on this ATX board is more than capable of any overclocking you'll do on the Ryzen 5 7600 or any other high-end CPU in the future. Plus, you're getting Wi-Fi 6E and heatsinks for all of the M.2 slots — again, in white. The I/O panel at the back features plenty of connectivity options, and the board overall even has some subtle RGB, so you don't miss out on those extra FPS.

This motherboard is currently selling for around $190 but could go down to $160 during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, based on its price history. Wait for a week, and you could grab a great deal on one of the best-looking B650 motherboards on the market.

Source: Newegg Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB (2x16GB) Best RAM Extremely fast and enviably dazzling The Corsair Vengeance RGB series offers the best of both worlds — peak performance and gorgeous design. The DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB kit comes with Corsair's renowned performance and stability, with an RGB-laden white design that's unparalleled on the market. $130 at Amazon $130 at Newegg

When building on AMD's AM5 platform, the RAM and motherboard costs used to be sky-high. But in the past year, prices have fallen drastically, to the point where you can get a 32GB RGB kit running at 6000MT/s for less than $100. For the specific kit in the build, however, you'll need to spend a fair bit more if you want the absolute best-looking DIMMs with the speed and latency that's the sweet spot for Ryzen.

The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB (2x16GB) kit costs around 20-30% more than various competitors, but you get one of the best DDR5 RAM on the market, both in terms of performance and looks. The Vengeance RGB white RAM is my absolute favorite RGB design among some strong contenders. It doesn't have the overly aggressive "gaming" vibe, the white-gray theme is perfect for this build, and the RGB lighting is simply breathtaking.

What's more, you're getting 6000MT/s of CL30 speed for peak gaming performance. You can definitely get other white memory kits with the same specs at lower prices, but in my opinion, the Corsair Vengeance RGB kit is well worth the premium.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB Best SSD Performance champ at a fantastic price $130 $137 Save $7 The 990 Pro from Samsung is one of the absolute fastest drives on the market, and coupled with Samsung's famed endurance and reliability, it's a no-brainer, especially at its current price. $130 at Amazon $135 at Samsung $135 at Best Buy

You don't need to sacrifice storage performance for design as the motherboard's heatsink will completely cover your NVMe SSD. Hence, look no further than the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB for your dedicated OS as well as gaming drive. The 990 Pro has been ruling the best SSDs lists since forever now, owing to its blazing-fast performance, excellent reliability, and competitive pricing.

Close

Even at around $130, it more than justifies its price, considering its place as an excellent gaming as well as productivity drive. Samsung's legendary reputation as well as an impressive software suite further cement the 990 Pro's position at the top of the best Gen 4 NVMe drives. Even though the motherboard in this build features a Gen 5 slot, the price-to-performance doesn't justify jumping to PCIe 5.0 SSDs for almost double the price.

Lastly, a 2TB drive should be plenty big for storing your games as well as other media and software apps. And you could always opt for an additional 1TB or 2TB NVMe drive in the future. BFCM deals are likely to bring the 990 Pro down to around $120 or even $110, saving you even more on an excellent product.

Corsair RM850e Best PSU 850W of premium, future-ready power $115 $130 Save $15 Corsair's RM850e is a future-ready 80+ Gold power supply for safeguarding your precious hardware. It's fully modular, extremely reliable, and compliant with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards, ensuring the best performance for your high-end gaming PC. $120 at Amazon $115 at Newegg

When it comes to choosing the best PSU for gaming, you might consider wattage and price alone. But the power supply is one of the areas where you should never cut costs. In fact, it's much more preferable to buy a better-quality 750W unit instead of a cheap 1000W one. In the case of the Corsair RM850e, you don't need to choose between price and quality. For what it offers, the RM850e is priced competitively, to say the least.

Corsair's RM series is known for its top-tier quality and efficiency. The RM850e is no different, offering 850W of total power draw along with 80+ Gold efficiency. It's fully modular and is compliant with the latest ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards. The black design will not disturb your all-white theme as the case I've chosen will hide the PSU from view. Although a decent 750W unit is more than enough for an RTX 4070 Ti build, 850W will allow you room for future upgrades.

You could find other reliable 850W units for $5-10 less, but there's no need to pinch pennies in this department. The Corsair RM850e is easily one of the most quality power supplies on the market, and with its forward-looking specs, it's ideal for any new builder.

Source: Lian Li Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO Best case The best case for white builds $149 $170 Save $21 An all-white gaming PC deserves a standout all-white case. The Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO is still one of the best PC cases for showing off your premium, white-themed build, featuring best-in-class space, flexibility, and room. $149 at Newegg $150 at Walmart

Besides the graphics card, the case is the component that contributes the most to the overall look of your PC. And for a build focused so much on an all-white theme, you can't do better than the Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO. Still one of the best PC cases, and certainly the most popular among gamers, the O11 Dynamic EVO is just too good — you're getting all the flexibility you could need, ample cable management and airflow, and a stunning all-white glass design.

While it's not what you would call competitive, considering its relatively high price tag, it's not a huge downside if looks are important to you. Plus, the degree of freedom it provides with its reversible layout and changeable I/O port is rarely seen elsewhere. The massive volume of the case gives your beautiful components enough room to be fully appreciated. And the performance isn't sacrificed either, as the top and side mesh panels provide a great amount of airflow.

You can easily mount three separate 360mm radiators at the top, front, and bottom of the case, with support for a 120mm fan at the rear as well. The O11 Dynamic EVO does justice to an all-white build and is one of the most stunning white PC cases you can buy.

Source: Amazon Corsair iCUE AR120 RGB Triple Fan Kit Best fans Great looks, great performance $45 $55 Save $10 Corsair's iCUE AR120 RGB fans are some of the best-looking case fans available. For your all-white gaming PC, you won't be disappointed with their cooling performance either. The triple pack comes with an ARGB adapter for easily syncing them with your RGB theme. $45 at Amazon $45 at Newegg

To really complete the overall look of your all-white build, you'll need additional case fans as the O11 Dynamic EVO doesn't come with bundled fans. The Corsair iCUE AR120 RGB fans are some of the best ones for the job as they combine great looks and decent performance into a relatively affordable package. You'll need two triple packs — three for side intake and three for bottom intake, plus a single pack to take care of the rear exhaust.

In total, the seven fans would cost you around $115. This might sound like a lot, but when you consider the value they bring, both in terms of airflow and looks, it begins to make a lot more sense. Besides, even some of the best PC case fans don't look as good as the AR120s, while costing significantly more than them. Corsair's iCUE software simplifies syncing the RGB lighting of the fans with the overall theme of your build.

Wait for BFCM deals to build this all-white gaming PC

This all-white $2,000 gaming PC is sure to be a 1440p monster, and it'll look like a dream at the same time. But, if you're able to wait another week, you can snag at least $100-150 off of this price with some unbeatable deals that are sure to go live as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If not, this is still a great build at the current prices. And, if you're more into pre-builds, you can browse the best gaming PCs on the market that are having some unmissable deals right now.