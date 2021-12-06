Alleged Pixel Watch renders reveal its round, bezel-less design

It was just a few days ago that we learned about Google reportedly developing its own smartwatch that could launch next year. Now a fresh leak has added further weight to that report while also revealing the watch’s design.

YouTuber John Prosser has shared renders of the so-called Pixel Watch, giving us our first look at the smartwatch’s overall design. John says these images are official Google marketing images and not 3D CAD renders. As you can see in the images, the watch is being referred to as the Google Pixel Watch and features a round, bezel-less design. It also has a crown on the right side as well as what seems to be a microphone. In one render, the watch has Google Maps navigation open while another one showcases what seems like a calling UI.

As 9to5Google points out, the renders that John shared back in April were probably created based on these images. That would imply that the images that we’re seeing today are eight months old and may not be representative of the current hardware design. As such, take this leak with a pinch of salt.

According to John, the Pixel Watch isn’t in danger of being canceled and is “getting closer and closer to an official launch.” Exactly when that official launch would happen, we don’t really know at this point. All reports so far point at a 2022 launch.

As revealed in multiple previous reports, the Pixel Watch is internally codenamed “Rohan.” The new renders are in line with the recent report from Business Insider, which said the Google-made watch would feature a circular design with no physical bezel. The report also noted that the smartwatch would require daily charging and use proprietary watch bands similar to Apple Watch. The Pixel Watch is expected to run the latest version of Wear OS.