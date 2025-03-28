While the argument could be made that Microsoft has included some questionable apps in Windows over the years (and still does), some that the company has deprecated or flat-out abandoned were actually useful. The company has a habit of unceremoniously removing apps it deems inadequate. Some decisions are welcome, like putting Internet Explorer out to pasture. Other apps and features were helpful, and their removal isn’t appreciated. There are usually workarounds to get the retired app functionality back once it has been removed. Luckily, we have a good list of alternative apps you can use for the ones Microsoft forgot.

6 Windows Mail

Upgrade to the new Outlook app or use an alternative