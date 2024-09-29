Photoshop is a great tool, but it’s expensive, which can be a huge barrier to entry for many. There are some fantastic alternative image editing tools on the market, some of which offer features that aren’t actually even available in Photoshop. When my Adobe subscription lapses, these are the image editors I prefer to use — sometimes I use them even when I’m still paying for Photoshop, as some are easier to access or offer quicker, more convenient solutions.

6 Hypic

Image editing on-the-go with cross-platform access

Close

This image editing app is created by the owners of TikTok and CapCut video editing software, ByteDance. While it’s available for some desktop applications, it shines best from the mobile app, providing plenty of image editing options on-the-go.

Not only does Hypic offer tons of free tools, but it also connects directly to CapCut mobile video editing software, so you can include your edited photos directly in short-form videos, and complete all the editing smoothly from your phone. This offers similar abilities as if you were to use Photoshop and share your assets to Premiere Pro.

Hypic Pro costs from $7 per month to use certain AI tools and filters, with many also being available for free. You can get a 7-day free trial, too. Hypic's AI tools are comparable to Photoshop's, including its neural filters like adding a smile to a portrait photo.

5 Photopea

Free browser-based Photoshop imitation

Famed as one of the most similar Photoshop alternatives, Photopea is a free open-source browser-based tool. It boasts a very similar interface to Photoshop, which is a great option if you don’t want to be overwhelmed with learning a new interface on your journey to letting go of Photoshop.

It does offer a premium version, like many Photoshop alternatives, but it’s not imperative to your image editing results that you pay for Photopea Premium. You can import and edit Adobe file types, such as .PSD and .AI, as well as typical file types like .JPEG, .PNG, .PDF .RAW, and those of other software like .FIG or .sketch.

There’s nothing limiting about using Photopea. You’ll feel like you’re using Photoshop and your computer system will be happier since it doesn’t require installing any software to slow things down.

4 Snapseed

Free photo editing on-the-go