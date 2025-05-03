While SteamOS is nearly ready for a public beta, so that we can all enjoy Valve's gaming-focused Linux distribution without needing a Steam Deck, it's not the only way to play on a gaming-focused Linux distro. The Proton project works on any Linux distro, so conceivably you can run any of your favorites, but there are other gaming-tweaked OSes that are well worth checking out.

But first, I want to make a special mention of two projects that have been pushing Linux gaming forward, but are no longer being maintained because SteamOS is nearly here. That's SteamFork and HoloISO. Both of these projects tried to bring the SteamOS experience to more devices, which is a commendable effort.

That only leaves a few gaming-focused distros going that are installable on a wide range of hardware. Some of these work better than the others, and I'd caution that you should read the installation notes of each before going and installing them onto a device, because you might find they need specific workarounds or that some hardware doesn't work. Out of the three, I've discovered Nobara is the best supported, and has versions with pre-installed Nvidia drivers if you're not rocking AMD hardware.

3 ChimeraOS

The easiest way to get a HTPC running Steam on your TV or PC handheld

While it's true enough that any Linux distro can use Big Picture Mode, ChimeraOS uses the gamescope compositor, which is the same one used in SteamOS, so you get the quick menu UI for changing frame rates and TDP, while being compatible with Steam Deck plugins like Decky Loader. That, on its own, is worthwhile checking out this distro, but it's also built for a console-like experience, and is a drop-in replacement for Windows on many handhelds.

That said, it doesn't currently support Intel GPUs, but neither does SteamOS, so I guess that's a moot point for now. Nvidia drivers have been reintegrated into ChimeraOS though, and while they're not fully officially supported, they do work. That said, it's decent for the hardware it supports, with full support for the ROG Ally X, several Ayaneo devices, and a few other handhelds, and it works with desktop-level GPUs like the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT.