Renting a PC might sound like an affordable solution to a temporary problem, but there are far more cons than pros to this approach. The recent outrage against NZXT's Flex rental program was justified for more reasons than one, but the biggest issues were the predatory pricing and misleading specs & benchmarks. NZXT was offering customers a significantly worse deal than buying a high-end PC outright.

If you've been eyeing a high-end PC for a while and think renting it might be a good option, consider one of the many alternatives I'm going to list in this article. Many of these might take you in another direction, but will end up saving you hundreds or even thousands of dollars compared to renting a PC from a company like NZXT.

5 Financing it will still cost less than renting it

Wayyy less

Companies that offer gaming PCs at a monthly rental fee do it for profit, of course, but when the rental price becomes astronomically high over the lifetime of the PC, you need to seriously reconsider the whole affair. Taking the example discussed in Gamers Nexus' NZXT Flex exposé, a $2,300 gaming PC (which NZXT sells for $3000 as a pre-built), you can easily see that the rental cost of the PC over 5 years exceeds a whopping $15,000.

Talking about specifics, you can either build such a PC yourself for around $2,300, buy NZXT's pre-built for $3,000, take a 1-year loan via Affirm and pay a total of around $3,300 with financing charges, or even fall into the hands of loan sharks and pay over $6,500 at insane interest rates. None of these will come even close to the total rental cost of NZXT's Flex program.

Buying a high-end PC isn't easy for most of us, but don't fall into the rental trap willingly, thinking it will save you money. Even if you think that you won't rent the PC for 5 long years, you'll exceed the actual cost of the PC in only 9 months. Renting a piece of tech can work in your favor in many scenarios, but as it stands, the rental prices of gaming PCs haven't dropped remotely close to being reasonable. Financing an equivalent PC is still a much better plan, and you actually get to own something at the end of the payoff period.

4 Build a budget PC and upgrade it later

Slow and steady