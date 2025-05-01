If you've got a NAS at home already, the chances are that it's made by Synology, the class leader for consumer and enthusiast storage devices. That's no light praise, as there are plenty of other companies in the space that would love to save some of that market share for their own. And you know what, they might get the chance, because Synology has been making some strange moves lately that are turning heads (in the wrong direction).

The company has introduced more beginner-level NAS units with the Bee range, but these aren't as powerful because they run a different, cut-down operating system. Moving away from 1GbE networking has been slow, and the competition has leapfrogged in this regard. But the worst move is yet to come, as the enthusiast-level NAS units will only work with Synology-branded HDDs and SSDs, a huge blow to the enthusiasts they claim to be designing for.

I'm one of those enthusiasts, currently using a powerful Synology DS1621xs+, but I won't be upgrading to another Synology if these policies stay in force. I'll probably build my own NAS or server, and have already been testing alternative operating systems, but there are other options if you don't want to do that.

5 Asustor

Plenty of choices including all-flash devices to give your storage a boost