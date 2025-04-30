Windows Task Manager has improved a lot over the years, and in Windows 11, it feels cleaner and packed with more features. As a surface-level tool, Task Manager is pretty powerful and offers a high ceiling for what you can do with it. However, there are many more advanced options out there if you know where to look. These tools provide detailed system monitoring, advanced troubleshooting features, and deeper insights into running processes.

