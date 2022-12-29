The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on features you'd get in other Apple smartwatches, but what about an Always-On display?

Apple launched three Apple Watch models in late 2022. First, we got an all-new Apple Watch Ultra that caters to those who practice extreme sports. Then, we got the Apple Watch Series 8, which acts as the best model for most users and as a general refresh of the smartwatch most people know. Lastly, we got a budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2, which offers decent specs while also missing out on some inessential features. So you might wonder if the Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on something like the Always-On display (AOD).

What is the Always-On display?

The Always-On display shows the time and current complications with just a flick of your wrist. The screen dims slightly to preserve the battery, but otherwise, you can tell the time without waking the display up. Expectedly, this feature consumes additional battery power when enabled.

To use it, tilt your wrist up or tap the display to wake it up. When you're done, the screen will completely turn off.

This feature was introduced back on the Apple Watch Series 5 and has been included with every watch model since — minus the Apple Watch SE and SE 2.

The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on the Always-On display feature

So, yes, the unfortunate news is that the Apple Watch SE 2 doesn't have an Always-On display. Considering the Apple Watch SE 2's low price tag, users have to compromise on the limited set of features they get. Otherwise, they could pay extra and get a higher-end model with the Always-On display.

Apple Watch SE 2 Apple Watch SE 2 The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget. $250 at Amazon

If your budget is flexible and you really want an Always-On display on your Apple Watch, then consider buying the Series 8 model for an additional $150 instead. Apart from this feature, you get an IP6X rating, larger screen options, thinner bezels, ECG, a blood oxygen monitor, body temperature sensor for retrospective ovulation estimates, fast charging, additional color and build material options, and more. Additionally, the Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on a blood oxygen sensor, ECG reading capabilities, and a temperature sensor.

However, if you don't need any of these extra features, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great buy. It and the Apple Watch Series 8 start at $249 and $399 in the U.S., respectively.