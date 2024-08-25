Key Takeaways The AM RGB 65 is a shining example of Angry Miao's retro-futuristic design style, with a quirky RGB panel for animated designs.

Anyone who knows me knows that my desk is never without at least one mechanical keyboard in sight. That's partly because I vastly prefer them to any other type of keyboard, especially given how many words I type in a typical week. I've got small-run, custom CNC keyboards that cost hundreds of dollars each, mass-produced gaming keyboards, and everything in between. I've also got one of Angry Miao's earlier keyboards, the AM 65 Less, so when they asked if I wanted to take a look at their latest keyboard, the AM RGB 65, who was I to say no?

Allow me to say that this isn't a keyboard for everyone, even among mechanical keyboard hobbyists. Angry Miao has a specific retro-futuristic aesthetic that isn't to everyone's taste, and that's perfectly okay. This is an art piece and a functional input device, with nods back to the handheld gaming consoles of yesteryear while using modern construction techniques like adjustable leaf spring mounts and a quirky dot matrix LED panel. It's also firmly aimed at the enthusiast crowd, with a barebones kit starting at $448 and a fully decked-out keyboard costing up to $598 before shipping costs.

It's a statement piece for the collector, an ode to the typing experience, and great fun to use. It's also Angry Miao's most approachable keyboard, which is almost a shame considering how the price will exclude a large section of the market.

About this review: Angry Miao provided an AM RGB 65 for review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Pricing and availability

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the AM RGB 65 is now available for pre-order from Angry Miao's website. All orders placed now are scheduled to be shipped in November 2024. That's pretty common for low-volume, custom mechanical keyboards, where the ordering process is handled by preorders or group buys, then fulfilled later once the manufacturing has been completed. It can be ordered as a base kit without keycaps or switches from $449 for the Cyber Gray and Cloud White colorways and $488 for the dual-anodized Violet Fury. You can also get a bundle that includes keycaps and switches for $559 in Cyber Gray and Cloud White and $598 for Violet Fury.

AM RGB 65 Wireless Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4GHz Backlight Per key RGB Media Controls Yes, on layers Battery 10,000mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Icy Silver Pro V2 Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Number of Keys 68 Wired operation USB-C Dimensions 319.8x166.8x18.5mm (40.9mm rear height) Material 6063 Aluminum Alloy Charging USB-C Internal Sound Dampening Yes Wrist rest No Color Cloud White, Cyber Gray, Violet Fury Features Adjustable leaf spring mount, Customizable LED panel Price $559 Expand

What I like

Plenty of retro nods and a playful RGB panel