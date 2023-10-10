If you're trying to build a Ryzen 7000 PC on a budget, getting a good quality AM5 motherboard for a decent price can be a challenge. But on this Prime Day, you won't have any trouble finding good value thanks to seven AM5 motherboard deals, from the cheapest implementations of the B650 chipset to the PCIe 5.0-enabled X670E chipset. You can get up to $70 off, making Ryzen 7000 builds with new GPUs and CPUs much cheaper than ever before.

X670 motherboard deals

When it comes to AM5, the X670 and X670E chipsets are the highest-end. You can expect even the cheapest boards using these chipsets to have lots of PCIe lanes, M.2 slots, VRM stages, and often PCIe 5.0 support (guaranteed with X670E). The X670 and X670E boards on sale for Prime Day are more midrange models, but they're still worth getting if you want to build a PC that's cheap now but offers room to grow. In particular, Asus's Prime X670E-Pro Wi-Fi is a great deal, going for $280 instead of the normal $320 or so.

Source: Asus Asus Prime X670E-Pro WiFi $280 $350 Save $70 Asus's Prime X670E-Pro WiFi AM5 motherboard offers midrange pricing for the X670E chipset. It has a 14+2 stage VRM, four M.2 slots (one with PCIe 5.0 support), and tons of high-speed USB 3.2 ports. $280 at Amazon

There are a couple other cheaper X670 motherboards going on sale. They're not quite as good overall, but they still offer great value in exchange.

B650 motherboard deals

The B650 chipset ranges from low-end to midrange across AM5 motherboards, and these Prime Day deals will help quite a bit in reining in the budget for any Ryzen 7000 build. MSI's Pro B650M-A Wi-Fi is a particularly great deal at $155, coming close to the price of many A620 boards while offering B650's overclocking support, a decent 8-stage VRM, and two M.2 slots. Thanks to the great power efficiency of 65W non-X Ryzen 7000 chips, that 8-stage VRM won't even stop you from grabbing a high-end AMD chip like the Ryzen 9 7900 (non-X).

Source: MSI MSI PRO B650M-A WiFi $155 $200 Save $45 MSI's Pro B650M-A WiFi motherboard is a great fit for budget AM5 PCs thanks to its low price tag. It offers a midrange 8 stage VRM, two M.2 slots, and good rear I/O with plenty of USB ports and WiFi 6E. $155 at Amazon

There are other B650 motherboards on sale that hit a number of other price points that may suit your build much better.