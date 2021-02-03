Take advantage of some great mid-week deals, like a one-day discount on the Amazfit Band 5!
February 3, 2021

Congratulations, it’s Wednesday! It really feels like this week has lasted forever, but we still have Thursday and Friday to get through. It’s a lot! You know what? It’s time to splurge a little! Splurge responsibly with some of these great deals, like a sale on Tile devices and a one-day discount on the Amazfit Band 5! If you’re looking for a gift for both you and a loved one, though, you may want to look at OnePlus’s Valentine’s Day sales too!

First up, the Amazfit Band 5. It’s a fitness tracker in line with many of the budget trackers in the last year or so, with a slimmer form factor, heart rate monitoring, and all the basics you need to track your steps and health without carrying your phone around. B&H Photo and Video is having a one-day deal on this awesome little fitness device! A 30% code will be automatically applied at checkout, which brings the Amazfit Band 5 down to just $28. You can also pick any of the three available colors (Midnight Black, Olive, and Orange). Not bad at all!

    Amazfit Band 5 (Midnight Black)

      Amazfit Band 5 (Olive)

        Amazfit Band 5 (Orange)

        On the other hand, TCL has a massive discount on their TCL 10 5G UW at Walmart. If you want a prepaid phone, you really can’t do better than $299! Prepaid can save you a bunch of money, too, if you’re only using your smartphone for specific things. If you want an unlocked phone you can take to a carrier, though, on Amazon you can save $50 on the TCL 10L or $90 on the TCL 10 Pro by clipping the coupons on the page.

          TCL 10 5G UW (Verizon Prepaid)

            TCL 10L (Android Unlocked)

              TCL 10 Pro (Android Unlocked)

              Finally, if you are prone to misplacing stuff, Tile is a great way to track your wallet, keys, and more! It’s like Find Your Phone but for your… well, not-phone. At Amazon, Tile products are currently on sale! Whether you just want a Tile Slim to slide into your wallet or a starter pack to attach to your most important items, you can save a bit of cash while making sure your keys don’t get lost.

                Tile Slim Tracker (2020)

                  Tile Starter Pack (2020)

                    Tile Performance Pack (2020)

                    Are you planning on picking anything? I honestly think the Amazinfit Band 5 is a great purchase, and it’s only available until the end of the day! Or, are you saving for the Super Bowl on Sunday? Let us know in the comments!

