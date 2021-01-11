Amazfit’s new GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches are $140 Apple Watch alternatives

To kick off CES 2021, Amazfit has announced two new smartwatches that the company says focus on style and health. The wearables, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e, are available beginning today on Amazon for $140.

Both smartwatches offer borderless displays and aluminum alloy bodies, so they’re light but durable. Amazfit said they also feature vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen.

The GTR 2e features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density, while the GTS 2e includes a rotatable 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 341 pixel density. Amazfit claims the clarity and sharpness of the GTS 2e’s screen is comparable in clarity to the latest smartphones.

Both smartwatches come equipped with the latest BioTracker 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor, which means users get 24-hour heart rate monitoring for insights into heart health. Users can also use the smartwatches to measure their blood-oxygen saturation, sleep quality, and stress levels—from relaxed, normal, medium, or high.

Amazfit said the new wearables come with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), which the company describes as a health assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration, and other health data into a single, intuitive score for users. Amazfit said this data will provide users with helpful insight into their physical state.

As you’d expect, Amazfit’s new smartwatches offer different activity-tracking features, including 90 built-in sports modes. “With an intelligent sport recognition function, they automatically activate the relevant sport mode once you start moving your body.”

Finally, the GTR 2E and GTS 2E can connect with the upgraded Zepp app and support for an intelligent voice assistant. The GTR 2e offers up to 24 days of battery life, while the GTS 2e features 14 days of battery life.

As we said, the wearables are available today in the U.S. for $139 through Amazon. If you’re in the U.K., you’ll be able to find the Amazfit GTR 2E and GTS 2e from Argo beginning today for £119.

If you’re unsure about Amazfit products, we reviewed the the GTR 2 and found it to be irresistible.

