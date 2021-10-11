The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches pack premium hardware and sleek designs

Chinese wearables manufacturer Amazfit today unveiled a trio of premium smartwatches — the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3. The company’s latest products bring several upgrades over the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 from last year, including a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Amazfit smartwatches.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 & GTS 3: Specifications

Specification Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Amazfit GTR 3 Amazfit GTS 3 Build Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Silicone strap Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Silicone strap Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Silicone strap Weight 32g 32g 24.4g Display 1.45-inch AMOLED Ultra HD (round)

70.6% screen-to-body ratio

331PPI 1.39-inch AMOLED HD (round)

66% screen-to-body ratio

326PPI 1.75-inch AMOLED Ultra HD (square)

72.4% screen-to-body ratio

341PPI Fitness features 150+ sports modes

Automatic sports recognition

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Breathing rate detection

Sleep tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking 150+ sports modes

Automatic sports recognition

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Breathing rate detection

Sleep tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking 150+ sports modes

Automatic sports recognition

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Breathing rate detection

Sleep tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking Storage 2.3GB NA NA Battery 450mAh

Rated for up to 12 days of use 450mAh

Rated for up to 21 days of use 250mAh

Rated for up to 12 days of use NFC support NA NA NA Connectivity & Location Wi-Fi

Bluetooth (calling support)

GPS Bluetooth

GPS Bluetooth

GPS Built-in speaker Yes No No Compatibility Android & iOS Android & iOS Android & iOS

The new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3 Pro feature all the fitness tracking features you’ve come to expect from Amazfit smartwatches. The watches run Amazfit’s Zepp OS that gives users access to a boatload of customizable watch faces (over 150 available at launch), 4-in-1 health measurement for heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level, and breathing rate tracking, and simple 24/7 health management using the companion app.

The new Amazfit smartwatches also offer sleep tracking capabilities, including support for daytime naps, advanced menstrual cycle tracking, voice control with Alexa built-in, and GPS support. In addition, the new Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 models support over 150 sports modes with automatic sport detection.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the most premium smartwatch out of the three, and it gets 2.3GB of onboard storage for music files and Bluetooth calling support. These features are not available on the other two models.

In terms of hardware, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features a 1.45-inch Ultra HD AMOLED display and a 450mAh battery that’s rated for up to 12 days of continuous use. The regular GTR 3, on the other hand, features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display and a 450mAh battery that’s rated for up to 21 days of use on a single charge. Lastly, the Amazfit GTS 3 features a 1.75-inch Ultra HD AMOLED display with a smaller 250mAh battery that is rated for up to 12 days of continuous use.

Pricing & Availability

The new Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches will go on sale in Europe starting today. The regular models will be available for €149.99, while the GTR 3 Pro will set you back €199.99. In the US, the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro will also go on sale starting today, while the GTS 3 will go on sale at a later date. The non-Pro models will retail for $179.99 in the region, and the GTR 3 Pro will be available for $229.99.