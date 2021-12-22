Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3 get a new software update

In October, Amazfit refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the introduction of the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3. All three smartwatches have a great price to performance ratio and offer a feature-packed software experience that can hold its own against the likes of Wear OS-powered watches. Shortly after the launch, Amazfit rolled out a major software update for the new watches that fixed many bugs and optimized the heart rate sensor. Now the company is rolling out a new update for the lineup that brings along some new features and refines the overall software experience.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is getting firmware version (via Tizenhelp) 8.26.3.1, while the GTS 3 is picking up firmware version 7.30.3.1. In terms of changes, the latest update adds a GoPro mini app to the Zepp app store, a background app status indicator on the watch face, the ability to manually calibrate altitude, and more.

Note that out of all three watches only the GTR 3 Pro has the app store. As such the GTR 3 and GTS 3 won’t be able to access the GoPro mini app or any new apps that get added to the app store in the future, for that matter.

Here’s the complete update changelog:

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Add GoPro mini app, download in Zepp’s app store.

Add background application status indicator on watch face

The control center adds the screen lock function

Add manual altitude calibration

Improve system stability

Fix some known bugs

If you own either of these smartwatches, be on the lookout for the new update in the coming days. You can manually check for the update in the Zepp companion app on your smartphone. You can also check for the update right from your smartwatch by heading to Settings > Update.

The Amazfit GTR 3 received its first software update last month, which brought a host of changes including optimized heart rate and VO2Max algorithms and a fix for music playback bug.