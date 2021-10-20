Amazfit brings its new GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 to the Indian market

Chinese wearables manufacturer Amazfit launched its latest premium smartwatch lineup in the US and Europe earlier this month. Unlike previous years, the company launched three models this year — the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and the GTS 3. The new models bring several improvements over the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 from last year, including a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, you’d be glad to know that Amazfit’s latest offerings are now finally available in India.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 & GTS 3: Specifications

Specification Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Amazfit GTR 3 Amazfit GTS 3 Build Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Silicone strap Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Silicone strap Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Silicone strap Weight 32g 32g 24.4g Display 1.45-inch AMOLED Ultra HD (round)

70.6% screen-to-body ratio

331PPI 1.39-inch AMOLED HD (round)

66% screen-to-body ratio

326PPI 1.75-inch AMOLED Ultra HD (square)

72.4% screen-to-body ratio

341PPI Fitness features 150+ sports modes

Automatic sports recognition

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Breathing rate detection

Sleep tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking 150+ sports modes

Automatic sports recognition

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Breathing rate detection

Sleep tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking 150+ sports modes

Automatic sports recognition

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Breathing rate detection

Sleep tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking Storage 2.3GB NA NA Battery 450mAh

Rated for up to 12 days of use 450mAh

Rated for up to 21 days of use 250mAh

Rated for up to 12 days of use NFC support NA NA NA Connectivity & Location Wi-Fi

Bluetooth (calling support)

GPS Bluetooth

GPS Bluetooth

GPS Built-in speaker Yes No No Compatibility Android & iOS Android & iOS Android & iOS

The Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 offer all the fitness tracking features that you get on older Amazfit smartwatches. The watches run Amazfit’s Zepp OS that offers a host of additional customization options, like over 150 watch faces, 4-in-1 health measurement for heart rate, blood oxygen monitoring, stress level and breathing tracking, and simple 24/7 health management using the companion app.

The latest Amazfit models also feature sleep tracking capabilities, including support for daytime naps, advanced menstrual cycle tracking, voice control with Alexa built-in, and GPS support. In addition, the new Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 models support over 150 sports modes with automatic sport detection.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the first “Pro” smartwatch from the company, and it offers some additional features like 2.3GB onboard storage for music and Bluetooth calling support. These features are not available on the other two models.

In terms of hardware, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features a 1.45-inch Ultra HD AMOLED display and a 450mAh battery rated for up to 12 days of continuous use. The regular GTR 3, on the other hand, features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display and a 450mAh battery that’s rated for up to 21 days of use on a single charge. Lastly, the Amazfit GTS 3 features a 1.75-inch Ultra HD AMOLED display with a smaller 250mAh battery rated for up to 12 days of continuous use.

Pricing & Availability

The Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 are available for purchase in India starting today. The GTS 3 and GTR 3 Pro are available exclusively on Amazon, while the GTR 3 is only available on Flipkart. The smartwatches are priced as follows:

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: ₹18,999

Amazfit GTR 3: ₹13,999

Amazfit GTS 3: ₹13,999

Amazfit is offering a flat ₹1,000 discount on all three models during the first three days of the sale.