Amazfit’s GTR 4 And GTS 4 smartwatches will be available globally

Amazfit is a relatively young company, and yet it has managed to not only survive but also thrive in a crowded marketplace. The firm has produced numerous fitness wearables, most of which are affordably priced. Now, the firm has announced its latest fitness watches, the GTR 4 And GTS 4, both being at the top end of the lineup for 2022. Both the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will be made available globally.

The Amazfit GTR 4 looks like a traditional watch thanks to its circular 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display. It does offer a sporty design with a bit of flair highlighted by the hint of red that can be found on the crown. The watch is built with a metallic mid-frame and will come in three different colors: Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather, and Racetrack Grey. Those that like customization will be happy to know that the watch will offer 200+ different watch faces.

Now, the Amazfit GTS 4 looks quite different, with its squarish display coming in at 1.75-inches. The screen uses AMOLED technology, making it easy to read indoors and outdoors. The watch is slim and light, coming in a 9.9mm, and weighing 27g. It will also have customization options, taking advantage of over 150 watch faces. The Amazfit GTS 4 will be available in four colors: Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown, and Rosebud Pink.

So what makes the GTR 4 And GTS 4 special? The two fitness watches offer an “industry-first” with their dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna. So what does that mean for the average user? According to Amazfit, it means that two watches will be quite precise, offering 99 percent accuracy when it comes to GPS tracking regardless of the environment. At launch, the devices will support five satellite positioning systems, with a sixth being added sometime in the future.

Of course, being Amazfit devices, you can choose any number of sports to have it track. Currently, the watches support up to 150 different sports modes and can even automatically recognize and track some exercises without user interaction. The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will come with an all-new tracking system, the BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. The sensor will feature a 2LED sensor that will collect more data, up to 33 percent, when compared to previous sensors. The new sensor will also be more accurate when tracking blood oxygen, stress levels, and even sleep.

While most of this is quite standard for Amazfit products, there is a software feature that will make the watches unique. They will be the first Amazfit watches to support syncing with Adidas’s Runtastic app. The Amazfit Zepp app will receive an update that will make syncing between the two possible. Most importantly, the battery life for the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will be good, with the GTR 4 lasting up to 14 days and the GTS 4 lasting a little over a week. Of course, these numbers can be stretched further if the upgraded battery saver mode is enabled.

Regarding entertainment, the Amazfit watches will be capable of storing music and can also be used as a remote to control music playing on a connected smartphone. Furthermore, the watches will be able to provide voice updates for fitness tracking, making it easier to focus on the goals rather than having to constantly look down at the watch. The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will start at €200, which is quite a bit more than the previous models that were released last year. For those in Germany and Poland, pre-orders will be available starting on September 2. For other regions, details will be announced sometime in the near future.

Source: Amazfit, Android Police