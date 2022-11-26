Amazfit GTR 4 Amazfit GTR 4 $160 $200 Save $40 The Amazfit GTR 4 may not have all the bells and whistles, but it offers all the staples to be worthy of consideration. It's already super-cheap for what it offers, but you can pick one up at a discounted price from Amazon right now. $160 at Amazon

You may have seen a lot of smartwatch deals over the last few days, but I think none of them will come close to the value you'll find on this deal for the Amazfit GTR 4. I reviewed this watch a couple of months back and said it was a no-brainer at $200. But right now you can pick one up at a $40 discount, which makes the already super-cheap watch an absolute steal. That's right, the Amazfit GTR 4 is currently available for just $160 as a part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. It's available in two finishes, and they're both in stock at the time of writing this article.

The Amazfit GTR 4 isn't perfect, but it gets a lot of things right. It's also packed with a ton of features, several of which you'd only expect to see on more expensive smartwatches. It's been a couple of months since I reviewed it, but I still wear the Amazfit GTR 4 every day. With an aluminum alloy construction and a vibrant OLED display for the watch face, the GTR 4 looks and feels like a high-end smartwatch. It's also thinner and lighter than a lot of other smartwatches out there, so you'll find it more comfortable to wear every day.

One of the best things about the Amazfit GTR 4 is that it works with iPhones and Android phones. It also loves them both equally, meaning you get the same watch features regardless of the platform you choose. Some other noteworthy features of the GTR 4 smartwatch include a battery that can last for up to ten days on a single charge and support for multiband GPS. If you're not a fan of the Amazfit GTR 4 then you can also head over to our Black Friday hub to check out other smartwatch deals that are still active.