Amazfit GTS 2 with AMOLED display, blood-oxygen monitoring goes on pre-order in India for ₹12,999

In October, Amazfit refreshed its smartwatch series with two new addition in the form of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2. The company launched the Amazfit GTR 2 in India just yesterday. And now, it’s gearing up to launch the Amazfit GTS 2, with an online launch event confirmed for December 21.

But ahead of the official launch, the company has now opened up pre-orders for the Amazfit GTS 2. You can pick up the square-shaped smartwatch for ₹12,999 ($176). Unlike the GTR 2 which had a Classic and a Sports version, the GTS 2 has a single version only. Interested users can place their pre-order from Amazfit India’s website starting today, and Amazon.in at launch. You can only pre-order it in Midnight Black color — however, there should be more color options when the watch goes on sale.

Aamzfit GTS 2: Specifications

Specification Amazfit GTS 2 Build Aluminum alloy + plastic

Silicone strap Dimensions & Weight 42.8 x 35.6 x 9.7mm

24.7g (without strap) Display 1.65-inch AMOLED

348 x 442 pixels

341ppi

450 nits

ODLC coating for scratch resistance Sensors Huami BioTracker 2 PPG sensor

Air pressure sensor

Accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Ambient light sensor Storage 3GB Battery 246mAh

7 days back up

2.5 hours charging time Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

WLAN 2.4GHz

GPS

GLONASS

Water Resistance Yes, 5 ATM Compatibility Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

As a refresher, the Amazfit GTS 2 is a direct successor to the last year’s Amazfit GTS. Unlike the Amazfit GTR 2, the GTS 2 features a square dial similar to the Apple Watch series. It sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 348 x 442 and a peak brightness of 450nits. The company claims the new watch is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. One of the major highlights of the smartwatch includes real-time blood oxygen monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, water resistance, calling support, built-in GPS, and sleep tracking. It also packs 3GB of flash storage and a 246 mAh battery, which the company claims lasts up to 7 days.