Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch $50 $100 Save $50 The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch looks sleek and compact, comes with a vibrant AMOLED display, and can track more than 70 different activities. Best of all, it's now priced at just $50 for a limited time. $50 at Amazon

There are a lot of great fitness trackers and fantastic smartwatches on the market. But if you're not looking to spend a lot of money and want some excellent features, the Amazfit line is going to be for you. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini features a light and compact design, has a large AMOLED display, and can track over 70 different physical activities. Furthermore, you can track your heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels as well.

In addition to the wide range of features, you can customize the look of the watch thanks to over 50 watch faces. The watch can also utilize the power of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, so you can get things done on the go, making interactions with the watch seamless when your hands aren't free. Perhaps the best part about the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the impressive battery life that comes in at 14 days on a single charge.

Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you're also going to be able to stay connected with your smartphone, with alerts for incoming calls and text messages. For the most part, this is a great place to start if you're looking to buy your first wearable. Amazfit has been known to make some great products and offer good support. While the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini isn't the most robust in terms of features, it has just enough.

And now, at its discounted price, it's no-brainer purchase if you're looking to track your runs or just look stylish with a new watch. Just be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.