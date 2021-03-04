Amazfit GTS 2 mini gets Alexa support with latest update

A few weeks after launching the GTS 2 and GTR 2 in India last year, Amazfit launched the affordable GTS 2 mini smartwatch in the region. The budget-friendly smartwatch featured a square aluminum alloy and plastic case with a 1.55-inch AMOLED display, a host of fitness tracking features, and a built-in microphone to help users interact with Alexa. However, its Alexa-powered smart features weren’t available at the time of launch. Amazfit is now finally rolling an OTA update for the smartwatch that enables all its Alexa features.

As per a press release from Amazfit, the latest OTA update for the GTS 2 mini has started rolling out to users in India. The update enables a host of voice control features powered by Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa. These include the ability to play music, set an alarm, provide weather forecasts, get traffic updates, and much more. In case you own an Amazfit GTS 2 mini, you’ll need to follow these steps to activate these features:

Pair the watch with your phone via Bluetooth

Open the Zepp app, click on profile, and select GTS 2 mini

Update the firmware to version 1.0.2.31

Once the update is complete, swipe left on the watch home screen

Tap on “Authorize Alexa on the device page of the app”

Open the Zepp app, tap on profile, and select add accounts

Click on “Amazon Alexa”

Log in to your Amazon account

Once you’re done, you should be able to issue Alexa voice commands on your GTS 2 mini. The feature should work exactly as it would on an Echo smart speaker. If you’d like to use these features and you don’t own a GTS 2 mini, you can purchase one by following the Amazon link below. The watch is priced at ₹6,999 and it’s available in two colorways — Midnight Black and Flamingo Pink.