Amazfit GTS 2 mini goes on pre-order in India for ₹6,999

Following the launch of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 earlier this year in October, Amazfit unveiled two new budget-friendly smartwatches in the Chinese market — the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit POP Pro. Now, just a few weeks after the announcement, Amazfit is bringing the GTS 2 mini to India.

Huami Amazfit GTS 2: Specifications

Specification Amazfit GTS 2 mini Weight 19.5g without strap Materials Aluminum alloy and plastic case

Silicone strap Display 1.55-inch AMOLED

354 x 306 pixels Compatibility Android 5.0 or iOS 10 and above Sensors BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor

Acceleration sensor

Gyroscope sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE NFC payments No Battery 220mAh, proprietary charging dock IP rating 5ATM water resistance Colors Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features the same design as the regular GTS 2, with a square aluminum alloy and plastic case that houses a 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED display. In terms of sensors, it features Huami’s BioTracker 2 PPG sensor with blood oxygen level detection, an accelerometer, a gyroscope sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

These sensors enable features like continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation measurement (SpO2), stress level monitoring, and in-depth sleep monitoring. Additionally, the Amazfit GTS 2 also offers support for over 70 sports modes and activities, the PAI Health Assessment system, and menstrual tracking.

Furthermore, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers water-resistance up to 5ATM, it features Bluetooth 5.0 BLE for connectivity, and it’s compatible with Andriod devices running Android 5.0 and above. The watch also comes with over 50 unique watch faces and over 30 always-on display patterns.

Much like the regular GTS 2, it also comes with a built-in microphone to help users interact with Amazon Alexa. However, unlike the Chinese variant, it doesn’t come with GPS/GLONASS support for location tracking or NFC for payments. Finally, the watch packs a 220mAh battery that can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing & Availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at ₹6,999 and it’s already available for pre-order on Amazon and Amazfit’s website. The watch comes in two color variants — Midnight Black and Flamingo Pink — that feature matching silicone straps.

Pre-order the Amazfit GTS 2 mini on Amazon