Amazfit GTS $69.99 $119.99 Save $50 The Amazfit GTS smartwatch has a familiar design and can provide up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. It has a large 1.65-inch display, along with sleep and fitness tracking. $69.99 at Amazon

It's almost that time of year again when new year's resolutions are made, and for some, fitness is in there, along with getting to bed earlier and overall just being more conscious about one's health. While some of the best fitness wearables can be expensive, it doesn't always have to be, especially when Black Friday sales are going on.

Amazfit has been a company on the rise, and although they've only been around since 2015, it's managed to vastly expand its product portfolio, offering a wide variety of smart fitness wearables. The Amazfit GTS is a modest smartwatch with fitness capabilities. It has a nice 1.65-inch 341ppi AMOLED display, a slim body, and up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Furthermore, it has a PPG sensor for accurate heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It also has GPS and GLONASS for location tracking and is capable of monitoring 12 different exercises. In addition, it has 5 ATM water resistance, and the watch bands can be swapped out to give it a little more flair. For the most part, this is an excellent and subtle fitness watch that can pretty much do a lot for very little money.

For a limited time, the Amazfit GTS is priced at just $69.99, down from its retail price of $119.99. This Black Friday sale won't last long, so take advantage while you can. If you're looking for a watch that is a bit more sturdy and sporty in design, you can always step up to the Amazfit T-Rex, which is also priced at $69.99.