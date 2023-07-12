Amazfit makes some great fitness trackers, and whether you're looking for something that looks like a tracking device, or something that's designed to look more like a watch, the company's got you covered. During Prime Day, we've spotted some great deals, but now we've uncovered some hidden gems, with fantastic discounts on the Amazfit GTS 4 and Amazfit GTR Mini that take 20% off the retail price of both devices. While that might not seem like a lot, these prices are the lowest we've ever seen.

Amazfit GTS 4

An elegant and powerful fitness tracker featuring a beautiful 1.75-inch AMOLED display, aluminum frame, and stainless steel navigation crown. The device can be used to track 150 activities, along with heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress levels.

In addition, the fitness tracker can stay connected to your smartphone, delivering vital alerts from your phone to your wrist. As far as customizations go, you have over 150 different watch faces, and you can expect up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. While the Amazfit GTS 4 is normally priced at $200, you can now grab it for just $160 for a limited time.

Amazfit GTS 4 $160 $200 Save $40 A fantastic fitness tracker that has a lot to offer, making it easy to track all your daily health and wellness metrics. $160 at Amazon

Amazfit GTR Mini

The Amazfit GTR Mini looks more like a traditional smartwatch and provides an exceptional experience thanks to its thin and light design. The watch measures 9.25mm thin and weighs just 24.6 grams. The fitness tracker has a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED display, provides tracking for over 120 different fitness activities, and can provide up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

In addition, it can also track heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep, and also naps. Those that like to inject a bit of personality into their fitness trackers will be happy to know that the device comes with over 80 different watch faces. Furthermore, you can make market checkouts a lot fast and more convenient as the GTR Mini provides storage and easy access to your favorite store club cards and codes.

Amazfit GTR Mini $96 $120 Save $24 Amazfit's GTR Mini offers a classic style with up to 14 days of battery life and tracking for over 80 physical activities. $96 at Amazon

The Amazfit GTS 4 and Amazfit GTR Mini are fantastic fitness trackers that provide a lot of value for their price. You get plenty of fitness tracking capabilities, along with wellness tracking that can keep track of your sleep and stress levels. Best of all, the prices have been reduced for a limited time for Prime Day, making these devices even more accessible. So if you've been on the hunt for a quality fitness tracker, you'll want to give Amazfit a try. If you want to check out the deals on an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch, or any other number of excellent wearable deals on Prime Day, we have those for you right here.