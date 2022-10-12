Grab these Amazfit smartwatches at a discount during Prime Early Access sale

Amazfit has launched a lot of great smartwatches over the last couple of years, and it’s offering two of them at a discount during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. For a limited time, you can buy the Amazfit GTR 4 and T-Rex Pro smartwatches for $170 and $130, respectively. We’re not looking at massive price cuts here, but these watches were already pretty good for the price so we think even marginal discounts add more value.

Amazfit GTR 4 The Amazfit GTR 4 is a great smartwatch that works well with both Android and iOS devices. You can get it for just $170 for a limited time. Buy from Amazon Amazfit T-Rex Pro The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged smartwatch that's perfect for those who have an active lifestyle. You can get it for just $130 for a limited time. Buy from Amazon

The Amazfit GTR 4 is relatively new to the market, so the fact that you can save $30 on it right now makes it a great option to consider. Only the ‘Superspeed Black’ variant of the watch is available at a discounted price though. It’s the one that we showcased in our Amazfit GTR 4 review, so be sure to check it out in case you want to see what the watch looks like outside the press renders.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is slightly older when you compare it to the GTR 4. You can get it for just $130 right now, down from its usual price of $180. The T-Rex Pro, as you can see, is a rugged smartwatch that’s perfect for those with an active lifestyle. There’s a lot to like about the T-Rex Pro smartwatch, including its 1.3-inch HD AMOLED panel and a long-lasting battery. We weren’t able to review the T-Rex Pro, but it’s very similar to the new T-Rex 2 smartwatch that we reviewed recently, so be sure to check it out.

Overall, we think both the Amazfit GTR 4 and T-Rex Pro are great smartwatches that work well with both Android and iOS devices. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money trying to buy an Apple Watch or a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, then these will serve you well. Amazfit is also offering discounts on some other smartwatches in its portfolio, so don’t forget to take a look.