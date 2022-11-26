The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is rugged and capable, and an amazing deal now that it's only $69.99 for Black Friday.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro $69.99 $139.99 Save $70 Looking for a rugged wearable that can track your health and fitness? Amazfit's T-Rex Pro smartwatch comes equipped with numerous sensors for all your needs. $69.99 at Amazon

The Black Friday discounts on smartphones and tablets are starting to really stack up, but sometimes it's nice to find a discount on accessories too. The Amazfit T-Rex is a rugged smartwatch with unique styling and a wealth of different features. While it's normally priced at $139.99, for a limited time, during Black Friday, you can grab this smartwatch for $70 off, bringing it down to just $69.99.

The Amazfit's T-Rex smartwatch offers a look similar to Casio's famous G-Shock but at a fraction of the price. According to Amazfit, it has 12 military-grade certifications, meaning that it can withstand the harshest of conditions and can even be submerged in water up to 50 meters. Despite this, it has a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on display. Furthermore, the watch can last up to 20 days on a single charge, which is quite impressive.

In addition to the above, the watch has a highly precise dual-satellite GPS chip, giving you accurate tracking information whether you're out in the city or a remote location. As you might expect, the smartwatch can track your fitness with up to 14 different exercise modes. It can also track your sleep and heart rate. With so many features, this watch really does punch above its weight, and even more so with its new price.

There are two different colors of the watch, Army Green and Camo Green. Unfortunately, only one model is already sold out and is not currently available for sale, but the Camo Green model still looks quite good. Since it's being discounted during Black Friday to $69.99, this watch is an absolute steal, so be sure to pick one up while you can.