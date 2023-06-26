Amazfit T-Rex Pro Amazfit T-Rex Pro $110 $160 Save $50 The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged smartwatch with numerous health and wellness tracking features that can now be had for just $110. $110 at Amazon

There are a lot of smartwatch options on the market. But some of the best smartwatches cost a lot of money. That's where something like the Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes in, packing a lot of features you'd see on some top-end smartwatch models but making the right sacrifices to bring its price point down to a more affordable price point. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro normally comes in at $160 but can now be had for a steal thanks to its recent price drop that brings it down to just $110 for a limited time.

What's great about the Amazfit T-Rex Pro?

Our sister site PocketNow thought the Amazfit T-Rex Pro was "awesome," and for good reasons. The smartwatch features a large 1.3-inch AMOLED display, a rugged and lightweight design. The watch can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, 100 different types of activities, and sleep quality. Best of all, the watch can last up to 18 days on a single charge, which is impressive, to say the least. Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you'll be able to receive alerts from a connected smartphone, ensuring you can keep up with your day with just a glance of your wrist. While you won't get mobile payment options, it's still fine smartwatch with some very compelling features.

Why should you buy the Amazfit T-Rex Pro?

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is an excellent rugged smartwatch the provides all the basics you'd want from a wearable. You get a beautiful display, clean design, and plenty of features for not a lot of money. Right now, you can purchase the Amazfit T-Rex Pro for just $110, which is way below its MSRP, with the current promotion knocking 31% off. Of course, if this really isn't your style, and you're opting for something sleeker, it might be a good idea to check out some fitness trackers.