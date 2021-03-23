Amazfit T-Rex Pro has a rugged build, 10 ATM water resistance, and more

Chinese smartwatch maker Huami is adding a new smartwatch to its portfolio. The new Amazifit T-Rex Pro is an upgraded version of last year’s Amazfit T-Rex and offers a rugged smartwatch experience just like its predecessor.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: Specifications

Specs Amazfit T-Rex Pro Dimensions & weight 47.7×47.7×13.5mm

59.4g Display 1.3-inch AMOLED

360 x 360 resolution

Tempered glass

Anti-fingerprint coating Sensors Heart rate sensor (optical)

3-Axis Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Barometric altimeter Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Protection 10 ATM (up to 100 meters underwater)

Heat resistance (70°C)

Cold resistance (-45°C)

Humidity resistance (up to 240 hours)

Shock resistance Battery & Charging 390 mAh

Up to 18 days of battery life

Magnetic 2-pins (Pogo pins) Compatibility Android 5.0 and above

iOS 10.0 and above Other features GPS support GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDou, GPS+Galileo

100+ sports mode

Sleep quality analysis

PAI health assessment system

24-hour heart rate monitoring

SpO2 measurement

Incoming call notification

Music control

Alarm clock

Events reminders

Huami says the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can withstand extreme conditions and is a perfect fit for adventurers and people living in harsh weather. The watch has passed 15 military-grade tests and can endure temperatures as high as 70°C and as low as -40°C. It also boasts humidity resistance for up to 240 hours, damage attacks from alkalis or salt for up to 96 hours, snow resistance, and shock resistance. The watch sports a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360. The watch is paired with a skin-friendly silicone strap that has a “sweat-wicking design” to ensure it remains dry and comfortable.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro supports four GPS for accurate navigation and has a 10ATM rating for water resistance at up to 100-meter depth. In terms of sensors, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometric altimeter. As usual, you also get 24-hour heart rate monitoring and sleep quality monitoring.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro features over 100 sports modes and comes with a new ExterSense workout recognition algorithm which the company says can automatically detect eight sports modes and record corresponding workout data.

The smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery which the company claims lasts up to 18 days on a single charge. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro operates on Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0 and above.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazifit T-Rex Pro comes in three colors: Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue. The watch is available for purchase starting today at $179. The device will also be making its way to India soon.