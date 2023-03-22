You don't hear much about Amazfit, but the company has slowly built its brand over the past six or seven years, offering affordable fitness wearables, and even getting its products into physical retail locations in the United States. Although the firm does offer a wide variety of health oriented smartwatches and fitness bands, it looks like it really wanted to try and set itself apart from the pack, and has now delivered its latest effort, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra.

The Amazfit Ultra's 1.39 inch AMOLED display can crank up to 1,000 nits of brightness, making it easy to read, even in the brightest environments. With toughness in mind, the watch is made from steel and while the company doesn't share any official rating details about the kinds of protection it has against the elements, it does state it has passed military grade testing, which makes it capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, brutal physical punishment, and more. In addition, it also has special hardware in place that is meant to keep debris and sediments out.

If you're someone that likes to go on hikes, the watch packs dual-band GPS for accurate trail tracking, and support for offline mapping. As you might expect from a smartwatch with the 'Ultra' moniker, you're going to get some extra features, like EN13319 & ISO6245 certifications, which will allow you to dive up to 100 meters and still have the watch function. Of course, you'll get the usual physical activities that you can track through the watch like running, walking, jogging, and it can also auto-detect 25 different exercises, making it convenient when trying to track your work-out. Heart rate, stress, sleep tracking, are just some of the other things you can track as well.

Battery life is also quite beefy here, but nothing out of the ordinary for an Amazfit product, with the Ultra providing up to 20 days of battery of life on a single charge. If you want to take it to its max, you can engage its Endurance GPS mode, and even then, you're still going to get over three days of use, which is fantastic. Of course, it wouldn't be much of a smartwatch unless you had the ability to customize the experience. The Ultra offers over 120 watch faces to choose from, so you're bound to find something. The watch comes in two colors, Abyss Black and Sahara, and is priced at $400.