The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the first X3D variant of the Ryzen 9000 family to hit the shelves. Thanks to its high efficiency, fast clock speeds, and humongous L3 caches, it's easily one of the best CPUs for hardcore gamers. But if you haven’t made the switch to the new AM5 series motherboards yet, you’ll have to shell out a fortune on the motherboard and DDR5 memory kits.

As such, the older AM4 processors are the better option when you want decent gaming performance without spending all your savings on new hardware. The best part? Most of our favorite Ryzen 5000 processors are available at massively discounted rates thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700 $130 $175 Save $45 $130 at Amazon

Why should you buy Ryzen 5000 processors this Black Friday?

Considering that AMD probably won’t produce any more CPUs for the AM4 socket, you might be inclined to write it off as a dying lineup. But once you factor in the cheap prices of DDR4 RAM sticks and AM4 motherboards, you can easily come up with a surprisingly decent gaming-cum-workstation PC.

Take the mainline Ryzen 5000 models, for instance. The Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5700X pair well with the more affordable B450 motherboards and can deliver decent performance when paired with the likes of the RTX 4060 Ti, Arc A770, or RX 7800. You also have the Ryzen 9 5950X, which is perfect for professional workstations and home labs with its army of cores and threads.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT $215 $249 Save $34 $215 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT $280 $349 Save $69 $280 at Amazon

Then there are the more recent XT CPUs, which provide a bump in the clock speeds while retaining the rest of the specs as their mainstream counterparts. So, if you're an ace overclocker who prefers high frequencies over all else, it might be a good idea to grab a Ryzen 7 5800XT or a Ryzen 9 5900XT this season.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D $197 $249 Save $52 $197 at Amazon

Alternatively, you might want to check out the Ryzen 7 5700X3D if you want the superior performance of AMD's 3D V-cache technology without splurging on the newer processors. While it won't be of much help in professional workloads, the CPU is an entirely different beast when it comes to gaming. If you're a competitive gamer who prefers running e-sports titles at ultra-high refresh rates, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a worthwhile consideration for your budget-friendly build.