We often get excited about the most graphically demanding games, which are as much about pushing the latest and greatest graphics cards as they are about having fun. And there's nothing wrong with that. After all, games that showcase the technological apex of modern PC gaming deserve to be celebrated.

However, amidst this hype surrounding GPU-melting titles, we shouldn't forget that countless must-play games run just fine on low-end hardware. Whether it's because these games are a few years old or use a timeless visual style, you don't need a powerful Nvidia RTX or AMD RX graphics card to enjoy them. Your GTX 980, GTX 1660, or RX 580 is more than enough. You might have to use a mix of low and medium settings for some of these titles, but that doesn't take much away from the experience. Even graphics cards sold 5-10 years ago should be able to play the games included here as an example of just how much these older GPUs can keep up.

I've intentionally limited the list to AAA and AA titles to prove you don't need the best hardware even for the most demanding games. Hence, gems like Undertale, Hades, Hotline Miami, and Disco Elysium are outside the scope of the article. Also, the ranking is based on my personal affinity for these games.

10 Star Wars Battlefront II

The visuals are strong with this one

Whenever someone brings up Star Wars Battlefront II, horrible memories of lootboxes and broken progression systems start swirling in my mind. Those, however, are not the only memories I have of the game. After the dust settled on the entire fiasco, gamers finally appreciated all that was good about Battlefront II — an engaging story, rich and vast environments, and stunning graphics.

Even today, Battlefront II stands out due to its impressive visuals. The polished reflections, perfect lighting, and masterful art direction together delivered something that many gamers still marvel at. When I played it on my GTX 1660 Ti back in 2019, I couldn't believe the game looked that good without ray tracing. Fortunately, you don't even need a 1660 Ti to run it — a 1060 3GB will be more than enough.

Star Wars Battlefront II is not only one of the most enjoyable Star Wars games, but also one of the best-looking games of all time. Despite its flaws, it's a must-play title, especially for Star Wars fans.

9 DOOM Eternal

Eternally well-optimized

If there's one series that comes to mind when thinking of well-optimized titles, it's DOOM. And DOOM Eternal exemplifies that trait in the best way possible. Despite being able to run equally well on low-end and high-end PCs, that isn't even the most memorable thing about the game. DOOM Eternal is beloved for its thoroughly satisfying combat, diverse locations, and fast-paced, brutal action.

A follow-up to 2016's DOOM, this game can be run even on a GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1060 3GB. If you love arena shooters, you've probably already played this one to bits. If you love mindless action and blazing-fast gunplay, DOOM Eternal is one game you shouldn't miss out on. Some aspects of the game, like platforming, aren't as universally loved, but ignore that and just play the game already.

DOOM Eternal A gloriously violent action game in which you must eradicate a demon invasion personally. DOOM Eternal is one of the most enjoyable FPS experiences you can have, and the best part is, you don't even need a powerful PC to run it.

8 Batman: Arkham Knight

Return to the madhouse