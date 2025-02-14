The Raspberry Pi single-board computer (SBC) is a compact powerhouse for DIY electronics projects. It’s been shown time and again how instrumental it can be in learning electronics, computer programming, robotics, and more. This is, of course, thanks to its vast support community, extensive documentation library, and wide range of accessories compatible with the platform.

You might not realize that all of these factors also make the compact computer capable of projects that will help you elevate your home decor to a more futuristic level. Here are some terrific Raspberry Pi projects that combine hands-on crafting with innovative technology, resulting in striking accent pieces that blend style and functionality. Each build can be adapted to different aesthetics, allowing you to explore color choices, shapes, and features that fit the character of your home.

8 Add flair with a companion robot

A lively presence that brightens any home