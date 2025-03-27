Besides the ability to work on wacky computing experiments, hosting your own FOSS applications on a private server is one of the biggest perks of owning a home lab. There’s also a wide variety of services you can host on your local devices, ranging from productivity-enhancing containers and automation applications to utilities designed for programmers and bibliophiles.

Heck, you’ve even got some neat gaming-related tools you can deploy on your server. So, here’s my curated list of the best self-hosted services for members of the home lab and gaming factions.

5 GameVault

Good for GOG and Humble Bundle users

If you’re an avid shopper on the GOG and Humble Bundle platforms, GameVault lets you showcase your game collection in a Steam-like interface. In addition to letting you import metadata for your favorite titles, GameVault also lets you share your video game library with your friends and family.

Unfortunately, GameVault is only compatible with the offerings from DRM-free platforms, so it’s borderline useless for Steam and Epic Game Store users. Plus, it’s not available on other operating systems besides Windows, which is why I haven’t ranked it higher on the list.

4 EmulatorJS

Stream retro games to your browser