The ability to craft anything from your imagination makes 3D printers invaluable for DIY projects involving microcontrollers, SBCs, and other computing devices. By letting you concoct everything from custom screws and cable ties to full-on racks and cases for your paraphernalia, a 3D printer serves as a solid investment for home labs.

Likewise, a self-hosting workstation is fairly useful if you’re into 3D printing, as it lets you arm your CAD model-creating machine with a host of useful services. While we’re on the subject, here’s a quick list of the best applications you can deploy on your home server to aid your 3D printing workloads.

Related 5 home lab devices that are technically optional, but I swear by them anyway A home lab can become an expensive investment once you give in to the voices in your head

4 Nextcloud

A private cloud for your .3mf files