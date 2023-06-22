Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 This was one of the most coveted deals from last year, and thankfully Amazon is bringing it back for 2023. Amazon is once again dropping the price of its 43-inch smart TV to just $100. But this time, you'll have a better chance of snagging it since it's an "Invite-only" deal. $100 at Amazon

​​​​Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean you can't get some phenomenal early deals ahead of the sales event that's going to start on July 11. With that said, if you've been looking to get your hands on a great TV, Amazon has you covered with its Omni series models, coming in a range of sizes from 43 inches all the way up to 75 inches. Now, for a limited time, you can score up to 75% off, making these some of the best TV deals out right now.

Amazon Omni TVs offer excellent colors and immersive sounds thanks to its 4K resolution that supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65-inch and 75-inch models take things a step further with support for Dolby Vision. In addition to its robust software menu, you'll also get the option to control your TV using voice through Amazon Alexa. But if that isn't your thing, Amazon has your privacy in mind, and you can always disable the microphone at any time you'd like.

You can enjoy your favorite content from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. And since this is a smart TV, you can feel confident that the experience will only improve as Amazon delivers frequent updates to bolster the entire experience. If you're curious about expanding the TV, you can always connect compatible Echo speakers to enhance the audio experience further.

As far as deals go, you can see some of the promotional prices that are available now. But in order to take advantage, you will need to be a Prime member. Luckily, you can get a free trial for 30 days, which will allow you to take advantage of all of these great deals. Of course, the highlight TV deal will be held for Prime Day, which is the 43-inch model selling for just $100.

But, if interested, you can now sign up for the promotion as part of an "invite-only" deal. Those that sign up will be notified on Prime Day if they are eligible to purchase, which gives everyone a fair chance to purchase it. Also, don't forget to check out other early Prime Day deals on CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, laptops, monitors, PC accessories, and more.