Upgrade your living room with this 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $380 only

Black Friday is upon us, and Amazon already has some tempting deals! The Alexa-enabled 55-inch 4K Fire TV is now on sale for $380 only. That’s $140 off its usual price and for a limited time only. This TV will upgrade your living room and bring some smarts to it, thanks to the features it packs. For starters, it supports vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. So you’ll be watching your favorite movies and series the way they’re meant to be viewed.

Apart from its vivid screen, this TV supports Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. So you can command your TV via speech for a faster, hassle-free watching experience. For example, you can ask it to play something on Netflix when you’re undecided. And thanks to third-party app support, you can watch your favorite content on Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Additionally, you can stream and listen to your music libraries through Apple Music or Spotify, for example.

This TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, so you can optionally connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Also, the HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound. If you’d rather purely stick to the Fire TV experience, Amazon is continuously updating the software and adding more skills to Alexa. So your TV will support new features for years to come, without needing to replace it.

The 55-inch 4K Fire TV comes with an ethernet port for a stabler internet connection. However, you can connect it to the internet through WiFi, too — if you’d rather avoid the extra cables. When it comes to colors, this TV is only available in black, so if you’re looking for other colors, you’re out of luck. The good news is that the Alexa remote batteries are included. So you won’t have to go through the hassle of buying the right ones separately.

Will you be buying this smart TV? Let us know in the comments section below.