Amazon’s 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV can be yours for just $510

We can’t deny that Amazon delivers some of the best bang-for-buck products on the market, as the company strives to provide quality products and services that won’t break the bank. This is easy to understand if you’ve ever used one of the company’s Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming devices, and more. However, these great prices have just started to get better thanks to Amazon’s latest sales event.

Amazon’s Prime Day comes packed with tons of outstanding deals from your favorite brands. However, you will get even better savings when you choose to go for Amazon’s alternatives. For instance, you can currently pick up a new 50-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $445 after the latest 16 percent discount, which would get you $85 savings. If you want more options, the latest $60 discount applied to Amazon’s Omni Series 4K Fire TV will also be enticing, as you can take this amazing smart TV home for just $510.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The 55-inch model of Amazon’s Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV arrived with a $560 price tag, which made it a very compelling option for anyone looking to get a new smart TV. However, it has just become a great option, thanks to its discount and a $510 price tag. In addition, it features support for vivid 4K content, HDR 10, HLG, and Alexa Built-in, making it the perfect tool to control your smart home. Unfortunately, this model doesn’t feature Dolby Vision, as this feature is only available on the larger 65 and 75-inch models. Either way, getting a new 55-inch 4K smart TV with Alexa built-in for this price is a steal.

Update: An earlier version of this article mentioned the product was on sale for $110. However, that was a time-limited Lightning deal only.