Today, Amazon announced that it would begin accepting Venmo as a payment option. The payment option will be available using the Amazon.com website and its mobile app for iOS and Android. If you don't see the option yet, Amazon does state that it's in the process of rolling it out, but it should be available to all Amazon customers in the United States by the time Black Friday hits.

In unfamiliar with Venmo, it's a service that allows peer-to-peer transfer of funds from a bank account, debit card, or using an existing Venmo balance. Transactions can be conducted using an email address, phone number, or Venmo username. By funding transactions through a debit card or bank account, transfers remain free. It's possible to use a credit card on Venmo, but there is a service charge of three percent for every transaction. There is also the possibility that the bank treats the credit card transaction as a cash advance, leading to more fees from the bank. So it's best to probably use a linked bank account or debit card whenever sending cash to a friend, colleague, or business.

So what makes Venmo a popular option when sending money? Unlike its competitors, Venmo doesn't charge a fee for sending money. What's interesting is that PayPal, known for providing similar services, purchased the company back in 2012. For now, Venmo remains a fan favorite with the younger generation. Furthermore, if you're from outside the United States, there is a high chance that you have never heard of Venmo before and that's because the service doesn't currently work outside the U.S.

But, despite its limitation, it has become of the first third-party payment options on Amazon, which is no small feat. If you're interested in paying with Venmo, the process is quite simple and only requires that the customer add their Venmo account to their Amazon account. Once this is added, customers can choose to use it as a payment option during checkout.

Source: PayPal, Amazon