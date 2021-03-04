Amazon now has a dedicated Alexa voice assistant app for the Xbox

Microsoft’s Xbox offers support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant so you can control certain features of the gaming console using voice commands. For instance, you can ask Alexa to turn on or turn off your Xbox or fire up your favorite game. There is now a dedicated Alexa app for the Xbox on the Microsoft Store. While the app is not available for download yet, it should be available in the coming days.

As per the listing on the Microsoft Store, the app will be supported by the Xbox One as well as the newly launched Xbox Series X|S consoles. Once the app is available for download, it should enable new visual features similar to what you get on a display-based Alexa device like the Echo Show. Of course, you’ll need to pair your Xbox console with an Amazon Echo or other compatible Alexa device to receive the commands so that they are relayed back to your Xbox.

Here are some of the voice commands that are available on the Xbox:

“Alexa, turn on/off Xbox” “Alexa, launch <Game Name> on Xbox” “Alexa, what’s new on Game Pass” “Alexa, open Netflix on Xbox” “Alexa, tell Xbox to pause/resume” “Alexa, tell Xbox to record that” “Alexa, ask Xbox is <friend/gamertag> online?” With the update there will be new commands that will pull up certain items within the Xbox UI right on your TV: “Alexa, play <artist name> on Xbox” “Alexa, show me the front door camera” “Alexa, show me my email” “Alexa, show me my calendar” “Alexa, show me the weather”

Microsoft is reportedly testing enhancements to its xCloud game streaming service which is currently is capped at 720p. While the current resolution is decent for smaller handheld devices, the new 1080p streaming option opens up better quality for your games for larger displays, as long as you have fast Internet connectivity.