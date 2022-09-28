Amazon announces Alexa Voice Remote Pro with backlighting and programmable buttons

At its launch event today, Amazon unveiled a bunch of exciting products, including the new Kindle Scribe with a stylus pen and Halo Rise smart light that can track your sleep and wake you up. The Fire TV user community has something to cheer about as well as Amazon is introducing a brand new remote control called the Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a premium remote that comes with several upgrades and enhancements. For one, the remote is now backlit, making it easier to see the buttons in darker settings. The motion-activated backlighting automatically lights up the buttons when you pick up the remote in low light. Secondly, the new remote has two programmable buttons that can be mapped to your favorite apps, channels, or Alexa command of your choice. For example, you can program one button to turn on the bedroom light and another to start an Alexa Routine.

“Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a new premium remote built to help customers spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote.”

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro also comes with a neat Remote Finder feature that makes it easier to retrieve it when it gets misplaced. You can ask the remote directly where it is by saying, “Alexa, find my remote.” This will play an audible ring on the remote, and you can then follow the audio direction to retrieve it.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is priced at $34.99 and will go on sale in November. It’s compatible with most Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, Fire TV Stick models, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Alongside the new remote, Amazon also announced the Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation with a faster chipset, Super Resolution Upscaling, HDMI input port, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.