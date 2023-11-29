Key Takeaways Amazon has joined the race with AI assistant Amazon Q, targeting the workplace market with its integration capabilities and focus on productivity and data security.

Amazon Q stands out with its use of multiple AI models through its Bedrock platform, which includes Amazon Titan, and those from Anthropic and Meta.

Amazon Q offers a competitive pricing of $20/user/month, undercutting Google and Microsoft's offerings for businesses in this space.

Since the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI last year, almost all tech giants have been attempting to capitalize in this space, usually by launching their own chatbots and other forms of AI assistants. Some competitors in this space currently include Microsoft Copilot and Google Duet, and now, Amazon is ready to throw its hat into the ring too. At its annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas, Amazon has announced its own AI assistant, Amazon Q.

For those wondering, the "Q" in the name of the chabot stands for "question" and is also a nod to a character of the same name from the James Bond novels and movies. Amazon Q is a competitor to Microsoft Copilot, Google Duet, and ChatGPT Enterprise since it is intended for workplaces rather than consumers. According to The New York Times, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky stated that the main reason for targeting this particular market is that there is high demand for AI assistants which boost productivity while securing and safeguarding enterprise data.

Amazon Q is designed to integrate with your business data through dozens of connectors and have conversations involving business nuances, generation of content, summarization of documents, and more. Companies can also allow the chatbot to connect to Slack and Gmail accounts to work with data that isn’t being hosted on Amazon servers. However, naturally, Amazon Q also offers tight integration with AWS services such as QuickSight, Connect, and other platform services.

It is important to note that Q isn't based on a single AI model. Rather, it uses Bedrock which is an Amazon platform that connects several AI models together, including Amazon Titan as well as those from Anthropic and Meta. Finally, for those interested, Amazon Q is priced fairly competitively at $20/user/month, a starting price point which undercuts both Google and Microsoft, which seek $30/user/month from businesses for similar offerings. You can check out more details about Amazon Q here.