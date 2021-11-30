Amazon Appstore is currently broken on Android 12

Amazon Appstore is one of the most popular app stores for Android, outside of Google’s own Play Store. Not only is it the default place to download apps and games on Amazon’s Fire tablets, but it’s also available on other Android devices, and it’s built into the new Windows Subsystem for Android. However, it seems like the Appstore isn’t fully working on the latest Android update.

PiunikaWeb reported on a series of complaints (via 9to5Google) from people using the Amazon Appstore on Android 12 devices, like the Pixel 6 series and Galaxy S21. In some cases, select apps are unavailable for purchase or download, while others are unable to load the Appstore at all. Applications and games installed from the Amazon Appstore also usually fail to open.

@amazonappstore @AmazonAppDev @amazon Android 12 users(like myself and all other Pixel 6 owners) can’t even access your app store and A12 has been out in beta for +6 months now, when’s the fix coming?https://t.co/6hTrvU2mqc — Luke Shy (@CarloVonUlti) November 15, 2021

Amazon confirmed the problem in a support forum thread, with one staff member saying, “our technical team is aware of the issue. I checked and they are still working on the resolution.” The Amazon Appstore on Android 12 has also been updated to display a message warning that some functionality is broken.

Amazon hasn’t confirmed the source of the problem, but Liliputing reports that Android 12 could be conflicting with Amazon Appstore DRM. At least one person was able to decompile an app from the Amazon Appstore, remove references to Amazon’s DRM, and recompile with a self-signed certificate to make it work again.

It’s not a great sign that Android 12 was in beta testing for months, and was finally released in October of this year, but Amazon is seemingly only fixing the issue now. Still, it looks like the Appstore could be restored to full functionality on Android 12 soon.