Amazon Prime Sign up for Amazon Prime if you want to get great deals during events like its Big Spring Sale. In addition to special savings, you'll also have access to other perks like Prime Video and discounts at Whole Foods. If you're not a Prime member and have never tried it, now's a great time to sign up and get a 30-day free trial. Sign up for Amazon Prime

Just as we've recovered from the long holiday shopping season of 2023, Amazon is now ready to unleash a new shopping holiday with its Big Spring Sale which is set to start on March 20. As you can probably guess, Amazon is going to have some irresistible promotions on some of the hottest tech products, offering deep discounts that are going to be really hard to pass up.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member?

In order to take part in this event, you won't need to be an Amazon Prime member, but if you want to take advantage of all the great savings, then it's going to be a good idea to sign up if you're not currently a member. For those that have never signed up for Amazon Prime, there's good news, as it won't cost you anything with the complimentary 30-day trial. During the 30-day trial, you'll get access to all the great perks of the service with free shipping on all items shipped from Amazon and participating retailers.

In addition, you will be able to gain access to Prime member-only deals, along with special discounts at Whole Foods stores across the US. Furthermore, you can also access thousands of movies and TV shows for free with Prime Video, and also listen to millions of ad-free songs with Amazon Music. You can also read and listen to lots of great titles for free with Prime Reading. As you can see, you get a lot of great perks with Prime.

With that said, if you're excited about what's to come, be sure to check back on March 20 to see our extensive coverage on Amazon's Big Spring Sale. You're going to see some amazing deals on tablets, smartwatches, and some of the best tech products of 2024. But take advantage of the sale because it won't be around for long, ending on March 25.