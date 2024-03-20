Amazon is starting its big promotional sales early this year with its Big Spring Sale taking place from March 20 to March 25. During this five-day sale, you're going to see amazing discounts on some of our favorite tech products, like smartphones, tablets laptops, TVs, and more. While there are hundreds of thousands of gadgets on sale, we've scoured through all the deals to list some of the best ones.

Of course, if you have some time and want to look through the massive list of deals available, you're welcome to do so. But if you're not interested and just want to see the best promotions, check out our list below. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member, you are going to see the most benefits if you're a subscriber, like free shipping, same-day shipping, and additional discounts on top of already low prices.

If you've never tried it you can sign up for free, as Amazon is now offering a 30-day trial. With that said, let's go ahead and check out all these amazing deals. Remember, these deals are only going to be available for a limited time, with the sale taking place from March 20 to March 25. So if you see something that catches your eye, get it, because it won't be around for long.

Best Big Spring Sale deals

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $2000 $3000 Save $1000 A great monitor if you're looking for something large and capable. The 55-inch curved panel delivers an immersive experience with excellent performance thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. $2000 at Amazon

Alienware M18 $2000 $2330 Save $330 A powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. Furthermore, the laptop also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which is perfect for gaming. $2000 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Business $1000 $1550 Save $550 A premium and lightweight laptop built for business powered by an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and Windows 11 Pro. It also features a large 16-inch screen, which is perfect for daily work. $1000 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1150 $1300 Save $150 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most powerful phone Samsung makes with an impressive AMOLED display, fantastic cameras, and a built-in stylus. The phone is one of the best Android phones of 2024. $1150 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 $559 $699 Save $140 The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras. $559 at Amazon

MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor $76 $200 Save $124 A great solution if you need to extend your current desktop or create some extra screen real estate. This 15.6-inch portable monitor is also great for connecting to your tablet, smartphone, or game console. $76 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) + Blink Mini $258 $430 Save $172 If you're looking to secure your home or office on a budget, then this Blink camera set is going to be for you. It comes with six cameras in total, which means you'll be able to get total coverage. $258 at Amazon

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo with PopSockets Grip) $40 $70 Save $30 A compact power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity, perfect for charging up any smartphone. Furthermore, the power bank can attach to the back of your phone with magnets, and it also has a PopSockets Grip on the ear. $40 at Amazon

Anker 7-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub $17 $50 Save $33 This Anker USB hub with 7 USB 3.0 ports which is perfect if you're looking to connect a lot of devices at once. $17 at Amazon

Best laptop deals

Amazon doesn't carry a lot of laptops, but the ones that are available are now on sale. If you're looking for something affordable, you'll want to go with the Asus Vivobook Go 15 or the Lenovo V15 is another great option. But if you want something that has a lot more power, like a gaming laptop, then you'll want to go with the Asus TUF or Asus ROG Strix.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 $280 $330 Save $50 If you're looking for something affordable, the Asus Vivobook Go is a great option with a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. $280 at Amazon

Lenovo V15 Laptop $320 $400 Save $80 Another great affordable laptop with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. $320 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop $1100 $1300 Save $200 A mid-range gaming laptop that's great if you need the extra performance. This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Furthermore, it also packs a GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and a large 17.3-inch 144Hz screen. $1100 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) $800 $1000 Save $200 This laptop is also great for gaming and features a 15-inch 144Hz display, a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition, it also packs a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business $610 $900 Save $290 A sleek and sturdy laptop with an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and also comes with Windows 11 Pro. $610 at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X $1800 $2200 Save $400 A large laptop with plenty of power thanks to its Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which makes it perfect for gaming or creative work. $1800 at Amazon

Best monitor deals

Since they are an essential part of everyday computer work, it's important to get a monitor that's reliable and offers good performance. Of course, monitors can be quite costly, so it's always a good idea to buy one when you can find it on sale.

Samsung M80C Smart Monitor $400 $700 Save $300 $400 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G70B Gaming Monitor $650 $1000 Save $350 $650 at Amazon

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $900 $1300 Save $400 $900 at Amazon

Best TV deals

Best smartphone deals

Best tablet deals

Best audio deals

As you can see, there are a lot of different products on sale, and even more coming each day. So if you want to stay up to date on all the latest deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, then check back daily as we update this list with some of the best promotions available. Or if you want to be adventurous, go ahead and check out Amazon's Big Spring Sale website.