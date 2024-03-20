Quick Links
Amazon is starting its big promotional sales early this year with its Big Spring Sale taking place from March 20 to March 25. During this five-day sale, you're going to see amazing discounts on some of our favorite tech products, like smartphones, tablets laptops, TVs, and more. While there are hundreds of thousands of gadgets on sale, we've scoured through all the deals to list some of the best ones.
Of course, if you have some time and want to look through the massive list of deals available, you're welcome to do so. But if you're not interested and just want to see the best promotions, check out our list below. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member, you are going to see the most benefits if you're a subscriber, like free shipping, same-day shipping, and additional discounts on top of already low prices.
If you've never tried it you can sign up for free, as Amazon is now offering a 30-day trial. With that said, let's go ahead and check out all these amazing deals. Remember, these deals are only going to be available for a limited time, with the sale taking place from March 20 to March 25. So if you see something that catches your eye, get it, because it won't be around for long.
Best Big Spring Sale deals
-
Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor$2000 $3000 Save $1000
A great monitor if you're looking for something large and capable. The 55-inch curved panel delivers an immersive experience with excellent performance thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.
-
Alienware M18$2000 $2330 Save $330
A powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. Furthermore, the laptop also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which is perfect for gaming.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Business$1000 $1550 Save $550
A premium and lightweight laptop built for business powered by an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and Windows 11 Pro. It also features a large 16-inch screen, which is perfect for daily work.
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra$1150 $1300 Save $150
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most powerful phone Samsung makes with an impressive AMOLED display, fantastic cameras, and a built-in stylus. The phone is one of the best Android phones of 2024.
-
Google Pixel 8$559 $699 Save $140
The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras.
-
MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor$76 $200 Save $124
A great solution if you need to extend your current desktop or create some extra screen real estate. This 15.6-inch portable monitor is also great for connecting to your tablet, smartphone, or game console.
-
Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) + Blink Mini$258 $430 Save $172
If you're looking to secure your home or office on a budget, then this Blink camera set is going to be for you. It comes with six cameras in total, which means you'll be able to get total coverage.
-
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo with PopSockets Grip)$40 $70 Save $30
A compact power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity, perfect for charging up any smartphone. Furthermore, the power bank can attach to the back of your phone with magnets, and it also has a PopSockets Grip on the ear.
-
Anker 7-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub$17 $50 Save $33
This Anker USB hub with 7 USB 3.0 ports which is perfect if you're looking to connect a lot of devices at once.
Best laptop deals
Amazon doesn't carry a lot of laptops, but the ones that are available are now on sale. If you're looking for something affordable, you'll want to go with the Asus Vivobook Go 15 or the Lenovo V15 is another great option. But if you want something that has a lot more power, like a gaming laptop, then you'll want to go with the Asus TUF or Asus ROG Strix.
-
Asus Vivobook Go 15$280 $330 Save $50
If you're looking for something affordable, the Asus Vivobook Go is a great option with a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.
-
Lenovo V15 Laptop$320 $400 Save $80
Another great affordable laptop with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
-
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop$1100 $1300 Save $200
A mid-range gaming laptop that's great if you need the extra performance. This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Furthermore, it also packs a GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and a large 17.3-inch 144Hz screen.
-
ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022)$800 $1000 Save $200
This laptop is also great for gaming and features a 15-inch 144Hz display, a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition, it also packs a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business$610 $900 Save $290
A sleek and sturdy laptop with an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and also comes with Windows 11 Pro.
-
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X$1800 $2200 Save $400
A large laptop with plenty of power thanks to its Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which makes it perfect for gaming or creative work.
Best monitor deals
Since they are an essential part of everyday computer work, it's important to get a monitor that's reliable and offers good performance. Of course, monitors can be quite costly, so it's always a good idea to buy one when you can find it on sale.
-
Samsung M80C Smart Monitor$400 $700 Save $300
-
Samsung Odyssey G70B Gaming Monitor$650 $1000 Save $350
-
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor$900 $1300 Save $400
Best TV deals
-
Samsung Q60C$498 $648 Save $150
-
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$210 $300 Save $90
-
Samsung Q70C$848 $1298 Save $450
-
Samsung The Terrace$2998 $3500 Save $502
-
Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV$998 $1398 Save $400
Best smartphone deals
-
OnePlus Open$1500 $1700 Save $200
-
Google Pixel Fold$1299 $1799 Save $500
-
Google Pixel 8 Pro$749 $999 Save $250
-
Google Pixel 8$599 $699 Save $100
-
Google Pixel 7a$374 $499 Save $125
-
Samsung Galaxy S24+$850 $1000 Save $150
-
Samsung Galaxy S24$750 $800 Save $50
Best tablet deals
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+$170 $219 Save $49
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE$350 $450 Save $100
-
Google Pixel Tablet$399 $500 Save $101
-
Lenovo Tab M9-2023$100 $150 Save $50
-
Amazon Fire HD 10$95 $140 Save $45
-
Amazon Fire HD 8$65 $100 Save $35
-
Amazon Fire 7 Kids$70 $110 Save $40
Best audio deals
-
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Earbuds$50 $100 Save $50
-
JBL Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds$60 $100 Save $40
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2$80 $150 Save $70
-
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)$189 $238 Save $49
-
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones$379 $429 Save $50
-
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$328 $400 Save $72
-
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones$128 $150 Save $22
As you can see, there are a lot of different products on sale, and even more coming each day. So if you want to stay up to date on all the latest deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, then check back daily as we update this list with some of the best promotions available. Or if you want to be adventurous, go ahead and check out Amazon's Big Spring Sale website.