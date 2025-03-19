If you're unaware, Amazon is planning a big sale next week. It's called the Big Spring Sale, and it'll run from March 25th to the 31st. It's a good time to browse the store and see if you can score a huge saving on the stuff you like.

But why wait until then? Amazon are always doing deals, and today is no different. So, if you want to beat the rush and get some early deals squirreled away, here are some of our top picks.

Blink Video Doorbell

Source: Blink

Want to know who's at your front door before you answer it? Then why not grab a video doorbell? There are plenty of models out there to pick from, but Blink's video doorbell is currently 50% off right now.

This handy doorbell lets you take a peek at whoever rang your doorbell, no matter where you are. Even if you're not at home, you can use your phone to look through the doorbell's camera and activate night vision if it's dark. If you need to speak to the person on the other end, the doorbell supports two-way audio so you can let your visitor know what's up.

The Blink Video Doorbell is currently selling for a cool $34.99, so be sure to snag one soon.

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 A budget alternative to Ring with the option of local storage if you also grab the Sync Module 2. $30 at Amazon

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender

We've had WiFi routers for decades now, but the issue of deadzones still persist. Unfortunately, we can't really squash out completely, as common deadspots occur due to the signals passing through materials which are particularly good at absorbing them, depriving people of their internet.

Fortuantely, while we can't power through specific materials, we can dodge them. That's what this TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender does best. It acts as a "middle-ground" between yourself and your router, and if you set it up in the right spot, it can skirt around anthing blocking the signals and give your computer a much stronger signal.

If this sounds like someething you need, be sure to grab it while it's 52% off at $23.99.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

If you're after something to work or play while you're on the go, why not score a Google Pixel Tablet? We have good things to say about the range; in fact, we scored it a solid 9/10 back when it was brand new back in 2023. And sure, it's coming onto its two year anniversary, but it's at that sweet spot where it's still able to keep up with modern-day tasks but old enough to sell for a serious discount.

If you want to snag one for yourself, it's currently at its lowest price point ever at $279.00, a solid 30% off its usual price of $399.00. That's a cool $120 savings ahead of Big Spring Sale and well worth a look if you're on the hunt for a tablet.