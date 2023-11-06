Key Takeaways Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event from November 17-27 will offer some of the lowest prices of the year on popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and more.

New deals will be offered every five minutes during select periods, so customers should check back frequently to score the best prices on their favorite products.

Prime members will receive additional benefits, including a 15% discount for in-store purchases over $50 from Amazon Fresh, a 25% discount for Prime members, and 5-6% cash back on eligible orders for Prime card members.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days may be long gone, but the retailer will offer more deals and discounts later this month during the Black Friday - Cyber Monday shopping period. The promotional event will take place from November 17-27, and the company says it will offer "some of the lowest prices of the year so far" on a range of products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and more.

Amazon will offer new deals every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, meaning you should check back as often as possible to get your favorite products at the best possible prices. The company will also offer a flat 15 percent discount to all buyers for in-store purchases of more than $50 from Amazon Fresh. For Prime members, the discount will be 25 percent.

From November 21-27, customers will also get a $100 Amazon Gift Card if they're approved for the Amazon Store Card. In addition, between November 14 and December 4, Prime members can also get a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for a Prime Visa. Throughout the November 17-27 period, Prime card members can also get 5 percent cash back on eligible orders, while Prime members with a Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can get up to 6 percent back.

With the Black Friday NFL game between the Jets and the Dolphins set to be live-streamed on Prime Video on November 24, Amazon will also offer viewers a chance to shop deals during the broadcast. Some of the deals on offer will be from brands like TCL and Dyson, and viewers will be able to buy the advertised products as they appear on the screen.

In its press release, Amazon listed a number of ways customers can score the best deals later this month, but early birds can already get some great discounts of a wide range of products, including laptops, NAS devices, PC hardware, SSDs, Apple gadgets, and more.