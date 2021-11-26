Amazon has some great Black Friday deals on curved gaming monitors

During Black Friday, you can find great deals on pretty much anything, and if you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, Amazon has some good deals for you today. A handful of relatively affordable monitors are seeing discounts, which brings their price down to anywhere from $190 to just under $380.

These gaming monitors all have high refresh rates, but each one has some features that make them unique from each other. They’re also all curved gaming monitors, which gives you a more comfortable viewing experience without having to turn your head as much. Here are some of the best deals we found:

Sceptre Curved 27 Gaming Monitor ($50 off) A 27-inch Full HD Monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. It has a 3ms response time and speakers built in. $190 at Amazon

Acer Nitro XZ342CK 34 Gaming Monitor ($73 off) This 34-inch Acer monitor features a 21:9 aspect ration, WQHD resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. Plus, it has a 1ms response time and HDR 400 certification. $377 at Amazon

There’s a fairly wide selection of features and price points here, with the Acer and AOC models being standouts if you want the most premium experience. Both of those feature WQHD displays, which give you a sharper image, plus they’re both ultra-wide, which is a feature gamers tend to enjoy.

The Sceptre gaming monitors, particularly the first one on the list, are the ideal choice for budding gamers with a limited budget, and they’re all the more tempting with these Amazon Black Friday deals.

If those aren’t for you, you can always stop by our Black Friday PC deals hub for a list of great monitors that are currently discounted for Black Friday. You can even find some gaming rigs and other upgrades to go along with your shiny new screen. And if you’re looking beyond PCs, we also have a big hub with all kinds of Black Friday deals on mobile tech, as well as a list of Black Friday deals on TVs and audio.