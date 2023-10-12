Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event for the year is winding down, but there are still some great deals to be had. While the discounts come from all categories across Amazon, one of the best to check out is Amazon itself. Over the years, the shopping giant has added multiple product lines to its roster, from smart speakers designed for Alexa to other smart home devices, also with Alexa in mind, to Wi-Fi routers and many other products. Sure, Amazon might be heavily discounting its own products in the hope of locking you into its ecosystem, but that doesn't mean they're bad deals. Here are some of my favorite devices that are on sale, along with just some great deals I found in Prime Day's final hours.

Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Kids $55 $110 Save $55 The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet is 50% off for Prime Day. Considering you get a case and a year of Amazon Kids+, too, the tablet is essentially free. Plus, you get two years of a no-questions warranty. $55 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet isn't just good value; it's a steal at 50% off. The $55 price gets you a full year of the curated Amazon Kids+ content subscription service, which is nearly $50 on its own. Then, you get a beefy foam protective case that has kept the one in my household safe through a few unattended trips down the stairs, along with a two-year guarantee that if anything happens to it, anything at all, Amazon will replace it straight away. I've had to test this on numerous occasions, and every time, I had a new working tablet within days.

Echo devices

Source: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Baby Grogu Stand $40 $78 Save $38 $40 at Amazon

Alexa is a household name these days, thanks in no small part to superb smart speakers like this Echo Dot (5th Gen). For Prime Day, you can get the Dot and Mandalorian-inspired Baby Grogu stand for under $40. This deal is no slouch, considering the stand cost $25 on its own at launch. This bundle gives you access to Alexa for playing music, controlling your smart home, or finding out the weather and other information. The speaker inside was upgraded this time around, and while it's not as full-sounding as the larger Echo, it's still pretty good at filling a room.

Fire TVs

TCL Q6 QLED TV $370 $498 Save $128 This TCL Q6 4K Smart TV is powered by Fire TV and is $120 off for Prime Day, keeping some money in your pocket while you upgrade to a larger screen. $370 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV started out as the UI for its own streaming devices before being installed in smart TVs from multiple other manufacturers. This 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED smart TV is this year's model, and it's $120 off while Prime Day is still going on. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a fantastic viewing experience, comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free navigation, and will play all the content from Prime Video and beyond. It's a 60Hz QLED panel with a bright picture and rich color gamut, which should work well in most lighting conditions.

Blink cameras

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $135 $270 Save $135 The new Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) triple-pack is 50% off for Prime Day. That's an affordable way to put security cameras outside, or in, with up to two years of battery life from AA replaceable Lithium cells. $135 at Amazon

Blink is the newest brand to be brought under the Amazon umbrella, with affordable smart home security devices like this triple-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras. They're $135 off while Prime Day is still active, which is a steal for the ability to cover your home with cameras in case of interlopers. The cameras are 1080p, support two-way audio, and are wire-free as you power them with AA Lithium batteries. They also have motion detection and work with Alexa so that they can be shown on Echo Show or Fire TV devices at a command.

Blink Mini Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera $40 $65 Save $25 $40 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 $30 at Amazon

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera Blink Outdoor + Floodlight $50 $100 Save $50 $50 at Amazon

Ring

Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 4 $55 $100 Save $45 Save $45 off the latest Ring Video Doorbell while Prime Day continues. It features 1080p video, package detection, and a built-in rechargeable battery for months of use at a time. $55 at Amazon

The fourth-generation Ring Video Doorbell is 45% off during Prime Day, so you can keep an eye out for your upcoming Amazon packages in crisp 1080p resolution. It features improved motion detection, crisper night vision, and a built-in battery to be used remotely or connected to existing wiring. When connected to Alexa devices, you can use it as a two-way intercom, always knowing who is at your door before you get there. And with an additional Ring Protect Plan, you can store clips and footage in the cloud in case you need it.

Kindles

Amazon Kindle Scribe $265 $340 Save $75 The Kindle Scribe is the first e-reader from Amazon to feature the ability to write on the screen for notes and anything else you can think of. It's $75 off for Prime Day. $265 at Amazon

The latest Amazon e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is also the latest one I've added to my own collection. It hasn't been out that long, so this $75 discount on the 16GB storage version is a pretty big deal. The Scribe has a 10.2-inch e-ink screen, with front lighting just like on the Paperwhite. What sets this Kindle apart from the rest is the stylus support, with a Basic Pen or a Premium Pen, depending on which model you pick up. It lets you take notes, create lists, sketch, or even add annotations to books or documents for future use. It's one step closer to the personal slate envisioned in so many early sci-fi novels, and I think you'll love it as much as I do.

Eero

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System $400 $550 Save $150 $400 at Amazon

The Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system comes with three Eero routers, which can cover up to 6,000 square feet. It's $150 less for Prime Day, making upgrading your home network more affordable. Each mesh router has access to the new 6GHz band with 6E devices, so those get faster speeds and don't clog up the bandwidth used by the 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios. The system constantly optimizes your network for best performance and can block ads and keep you safe from malware and other dangers with the added Eero subscription. This is the kit I use at home, and it stops my three-floor townhouse from having any Wi-Fi dead zones, so I can stay productive as I move around.